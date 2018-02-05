8 nations to compete in inaugural Athletics World Cup

LONDON (AP) — Eight nations will compete in the inaugural Athletics World Cup at London's Olympic Stadium on July 14-15.

The competition, featuring all track and field events up to and including the 1,500 meters, will be between the United States, Britain, Poland, China, Germany, France, Jamaica and South Africa.

One man and one woman will compete for each nation in each event.

The winning nation receives $2 million.

British Athletics announced the event on Monday. IAAF President Sebastian Coe said it was "one of the exciting, innovative events we are seeing in our sport."