Prince white Cloud guitar among items set for auction

NEW YORK (AP) — An auction house announced Monday that ruffled, sparkly outfits worn by Prince and one of his famous white "Cloud" guitars are among memorabilia up for auction May 18 in New York.

The sale by Julien's Auctions kicks off a two-day round of "music icons" items up for bid. The auction will take place both online and live at the Hard Rock Cafe.

The Prince items are being sold by family members and former employees. The guitar, commissioned by Prince in 2002, has a pre-sale value of $40,000 to $50,000. Last November, Julien's set a record for one of Prince's Cloud guitars, a teal blue version that went for $700,000 in a bidding war.