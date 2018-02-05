Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, February 5, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SSW;16;83%;51%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and nice;23;14;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;NW;7;68%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;16;6;Sunny and mild;17;6;NE;11;61%;1%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;14;6;A little p.m. rain;10;6;SW;16;66%;85%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Overcast and chilly;3;-5;Clouds and sun;2;-5;NNE;13;77%;2%;2

Anchorage, United States;Plenty of sunshine;-6;-7;Periods of snow;-2;-8;NNE;9;67%;80%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;15;4;Clearing;14;2;ESE;8;34%;13%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing and colder;-14;-20;Low clouds breaking;-13;-21;W;11;83%;8%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;35;22;Partly sunny;35;23;ENE;9;45%;5%;12

Athens, Greece;A passing shower;16;7;Partly sunny;14;8;ENE;9;68%;55%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers, mainly late;24;17;Sunshine and nice;23;16;SSW;17;63%;27%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing;22;10;Inc. clouds;24;9;ESE;12;34%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;36;24;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;ESE;14;64%;27%;10

Bangalore, India;Sunny and nice;29;15;Partly sunny;30;18;ESE;9;49%;27%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Lots of sun, nice;30;19;Clouds and sun;30;19;SE;11;45%;2%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Rain;12;7;Spotty showers;12;4;NNW;20;72%;73%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, chilly;0;-10;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-7;N;10;20%;5%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Decreasing clouds;7;-3;Sunny intervals;9;3;ESE;10;66%;29%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;1;-5;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-6;E;7;54%;1%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;20;9;Mostly cloudy;19;9;SE;7;72%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;23;17;A t-storm in spots;25;17;NNW;18;74%;55%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;5;-4;Cloudy and chilly;1;-3;ESE;14;69%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and chilly;3;-3;Partly sunny;2;-5;NE;12;68%;39%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;7;-1;Partial sunshine;8;1;E;6;62%;13%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;5;-3;Cloudy;3;-2;E;11;64%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;Mostly cloudy;32;24;ENE;11;54%;0%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouding up, warm;32;19;A t-storm around;32;19;S;6;41%;64%;10

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine and cold;0;-8;Mostly sunny, cold;-1;-7;NW;21;43%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Turning out cloudy;28;15;Some brightening;26;15;NE;11;30%;0%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;31;17;Not as warm;24;17;S;16;64%;3%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;28;18;Partly sunny;26;18;ENE;6;60%;30%;9

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;29;22;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;ENE;12;67%;44%;7

Chicago, United States;Very cold, p.m. snow;-7;-13;Cloudy and very cold;-6;-9;NE;10;61%;76%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;SSE;11;72%;63%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;-2;-7;A snow shower;-2;-4;W;9;62%;83%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;21;17;Cloudy;21;17;NNE;23;68%;4%;3

Dallas, United States;Cooler;12;7;A bit of rain;13;4;N;12;83%;91%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy with some sun;32;26;A morning shower;32;26;NE;27;72%;66%;6

Delhi, India;Becoming cloudy;21;12;Mostly cloudy;23;8;NW;9;46%;1%;2

Denver, United States;Sun and clouds;12;-4;Partly sunny;8;-4;WSW;10;56%;32%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Some sun, pleasant;26;18;Clouds and sun;30;15;W;9;48%;0%;3

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;33;24;Spotty showers;31;25;WSW;11;68%;70%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-3;WNW;27;74%;56%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;8;-5;Sunny;10;-5;N;11;25%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;13;7;Spotty showers;12;6;WNW;23;61%;82%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;16;9;Becoming cloudy;17;10;SSE;7;37%;4%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Thundershower;21;16;A t-storm in spots;24;16;NE;9;69%;55%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;27;20;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;E;17;66%;27%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Cold with some sun;-7;-10;A little snow, cold;-6;-8;ESE;14;89%;89%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;31;20;Sunshine and nice;31;20;SE;8;57%;5%;8

Hong Kong, China;Cool with some sun;12;6;Partly sunny, cool;14;7;NNE;11;45%;1%;4

Honolulu, United States;Heavy thunderstorms;26;20;Showers and t-storms;26;20;NE;7;72%;71%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;31;13;Clouds and sun, nice;29;17;ESE;10;36%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;23;5;Hazy sunshine;23;5;NNW;10;33%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, cooler;9;6;Mostly sunny;10;5;ENE;14;76%;1%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Thunderstorms;28;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;WNW;14;78%;72%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;30;21;Mostly sunny;29;20;N;10;54%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;28;16;A t-storm around;29;17;WSW;10;54%;64%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;8;-7;Mostly sunny;8;-6;W;8;21%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Periods of sun;28;13;Hazy sunshine;29;13;NNE;9;22%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Nice with some sun;22;9;Partly sunny;24;8;WSW;9;40%;12%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Becoming cloudy, hot;36;20;Mostly sunny and hot;37;20;N;18;25%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy, cold;-3;-11;Partly sunny;-2;-9;SSW;11;44%;12%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;30;23;Partly sunny;32;24;NNE;11;54%;58%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy and very warm;33;24;A t-storm or two;31;24;W;9;76%;70%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;30;18;Hazy sunshine;31;18;SW;9;50%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny, nice;32;21;Turning cloudy;32;21;ENE;5;67%;39%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;5;A t-storm in spots;14;5;ENE;9;76%;72%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;33;26;Partly sunny;33;26;SW;10;73%;38%;9

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;24;20;Partly sunny, nice;24;20;S;11;77%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;12;5;Partly sunny;11;4;N;20;51%;3%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;4;-1;Mostly cloudy;3;-2;NNW;13;71%;56%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;26;12;Patchy fog, then sun;24;13;NE;7;58%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Sunny intervals;32;26;Nice with some sun;32;25;SSW;10;70%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Rain/snow showers;5;0;Mostly cloudy;6;-3;N;12;52%;9%;2

Male, Maldives;A thick cloud cover;30;26;A morning t-storm;31;27;E;22;74%;84%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;24;Brief a.m. showers;32;24;NW;9;63%;79%;5

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;31;22;A shower in the p.m.;30;21;ENE;9;61%;58%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;27;15;Mostly sunny;30;17;S;12;56%;0%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;24;10;Partly sunny;24;10;S;6;38%;29%;7

Miami, United States;Variable cloudiness;27;21;A morning shower;26;22;ENE;19;72%;55%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Snow showers;-7;-10;A little snow, cold;-5;-8;WSW;11;53%;83%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with some sun;30;24;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;23;ENE;25;58%;1%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and beautiful;29;19;Sunlit and beautiful;30;20;NE;14;64%;1%;10

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, colder;-8;-12;Snow;-3;-16;WNW;6;71%;55%;1

Moscow, Russia;A little icy mix;-12;-16;Clouds and sun, cold;-10;-16;SSE;11;70%;38%;1

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;32;19;Mainly cloudy;32;19;NNW;9;49%;5%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;28;14;Partly sunny;28;14;NE;22;49%;4%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, colder;2;-4;Clouds breaking;4;-1;NW;12;42%;5%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;20;9;Mostly sunny, nice;21;8;ESE;10;70%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;-10;-23;Brilliant sunshine;-14;-17;WSW;5;86%;17%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cold with some sun;4;-3;Partly sunny, cold;2;-3;W;23;41%;17%;3

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine and cold;-8;-12;Cloudy and cold;-6;-12;NW;5;63%;44%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Colder;-8;-12;A bit of a.m. snow;-6;-18;WNW;17;69%;65%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A downpour;30;26;A morning t-storm;28;23;WNW;26;86%;87%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;Partly sunny;32;24;NNW;19;63%;17%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;A shower in the p.m.;30;22;ENE;15;66%;60%;6

Paris, France;A snow shower;3;0;A little snow, cold;2;-2;NNE;14;78%;89%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny;29;20;S;22;57%;33%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny and nice;33;19;Sunshine and nice;30;18;NW;12;46%;0%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;32;23;Showers around;32;23;NNE;14;78%;78%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;20;An afternoon shower;34;21;E;8;43%;41%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Variable cloudiness;1;-6;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-3;E;10;45%;14%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, frigid;-7;-16;Sunshine, but frigid;-8;-19;NW;14;33%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;21;13;Cloudy with showers;20;13;NE;14;72%;99%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, cool;13;5;Spotty showers;12;5;SSW;13;72%;70%;4

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;30;26;A passing shower;31;25;E;14;64%;82%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow;1;-5;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-2;ESE;22;55%;87%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy, snow showers;-4;-8;A little snow, cold;-4;-5;SW;9;79%;85%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers, not as warm;25;22;A t-storm in spots;27;23;NW;8;71%;100%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;21;10;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;SSE;5;13%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;14;5;Periods of rain;13;8;NE;12;79%;88%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Flurries and squalls;-5;-7;A little snow;-4;-9;SSE;13;54%;81%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sun;19;11;Plenty of sun;20;11;ESE;10;63%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;ENE;18;54%;1%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;28;24;Some sun, a shower;28;24;ENE;23;69%;66%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;Partly sunny;26;17;N;12;67%;8%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;24;2;Sunny and pleasant;23;3;ENE;8;13%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;29;15;Nice with sunshine;30;15;WSW;11;59%;23%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;27;21;Brief p.m. showers;28;21;N;10;75%;74%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;12;0;Partly sunny, cool;10;0;NNE;13;53%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;Cloudy with a shower;11;7;Cloudy;10;8;S;11;81%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine, very cold;-6;-13;Sunny, but very cold;-6;-14;NNW;11;30%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-2;N;16;50%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;31;25;Partly sunny, breezy;31;25;NNE;25;67%;44%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;8;-2;Partly sunny, mild;10;0;SE;9;72%;29%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;24;A shower in places;28;24;ENE;26;71%;68%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;-3;-11;Cloudy and cold;-4;-10;NW;12;74%;66%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;26;19;Partly sunny;26;20;NE;17;57%;18%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;10;8;Cloudy and cool;13;9;E;17;62%;33%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A snow shower;-5;-7;A little snow, cold;-5;-7;S;7;62%;89%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;8;-7;Sunny and colder;3;-8;N;10;53%;3%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;14;3;An afternoon shower;11;3;E;11;68%;79%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;15;3;Plenty of sunshine;14;4;NE;8;34%;1%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy and very warm;27;15;Variable cloudiness;24;13;ENE;8;51%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;15;2;Partly sunny, nice;17;8;E;7;47%;20%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-1;Plenty of sunshine;8;-1;NNW;11;40%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, colder;-6;-9;Mostly cloudy;-4;-10;N;22;64%;63%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;22;13;Sunny, nice and warm;23;10;SW;8;58%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;18;7;Mostly sunny, nice;19;6;W;10;58%;43%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;-14;-27;Partly sunny, colder;-14;-30;NNW;11;81%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A shower;8;4;Cloudy;7;6;SSE;5;76%;66%;1

Vienna, Austria;More clouds than sun;4;-4;Cloudy;3;-2;SE;13;52%;40%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;21;11;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;E;8;35%;4%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy, snow showers;-6;-11;A little snow, cold;-4;-8;SW;8;62%;79%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Inc. clouds;-2;-7;Partly sunny;0;-8;S;12;68%;7%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with sunshine;21;17;Sunshine and breezy;20;14;ESE;29;61%;13%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;33;18;Sunny and nice;33;19;SW;7;52%;1%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and mild;10;-1;Mostly sunny, mild;11;-1;E;4;55%;23%;3

