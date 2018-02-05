Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, February 5, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;90;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;SSW;10;83%;51%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and nice;73;57;Partly sunny, nice;72;58;NW;4;68%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;61;43;Sunny and mild;63;42;NE;7;61%;1%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;58;43;A little p.m. rain;50;43;SW;10;66%;85%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Overcast and chilly;37;23;Clouds and sun;35;22;NNE;8;77%;2%;2

Anchorage, United States;Plenty of sunshine;22;19;Periods of snow;28;18;NNE;6;67%;80%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;58;40;Clearing;57;35;ESE;5;34%;13%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing and colder;7;-3;Low clouds breaking;9;-6;W;7;83%;8%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;95;71;Partly sunny;95;73;ENE;6;45%;5%;12

Athens, Greece;A passing shower;61;44;Partly sunny;58;46;ENE;6;68%;55%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers, mainly late;75;63;Sunshine and nice;74;61;SSW;11;63%;27%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing;71;50;Inc. clouds;75;48;ESE;7;34%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;96;75;Partly sunny, nice;90;73;ESE;9;64%;27%;10

Bangalore, India;Sunny and nice;84;58;Partly sunny;85;64;ESE;6;49%;27%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Lots of sun, nice;87;67;Clouds and sun;85;66;SE;7;45%;2%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Rain;54;44;Spotty showers;53;39;NNW;13;72%;73%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, chilly;32;14;Partly sunny, chilly;37;19;N;6;20%;5%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Decreasing clouds;44;27;Sunny intervals;48;38;ESE;6;66%;29%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;35;23;Partly sunny, chilly;32;20;E;4;54%;1%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;68;48;Mostly cloudy;67;48;SE;4;72%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;74;62;A t-storm in spots;77;63;NNW;11;74%;55%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;40;25;Cloudy and chilly;33;27;ESE;9;69%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and chilly;37;26;Partly sunny;35;23;NE;7;68%;39%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;44;31;Partial sunshine;47;33;E;4;62%;13%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;40;26;Cloudy;37;28;E;7;64%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;87;73;Mostly cloudy;89;75;ENE;7;54%;0%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouding up, warm;90;67;A t-storm around;89;67;S;4;41%;64%;10

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine and cold;32;17;Mostly sunny, cold;31;19;NW;13;43%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Turning out cloudy;83;60;Some brightening;79;60;NE;7;30%;0%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;88;62;Not as warm;76;63;S;10;64%;3%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;83;65;Partly sunny;79;64;ENE;4;60%;30%;9

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;84;72;Clouds and sun, nice;88;75;ENE;8;67%;44%;7

Chicago, United States;Very cold, p.m. snow;20;9;Cloudy and very cold;21;17;NE;6;61%;76%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;SSE;7;72%;63%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;28;19;A snow shower;29;24;W;6;62%;83%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;71;62;Cloudy;70;63;NNE;14;68%;4%;3

Dallas, United States;Cooler;53;45;A bit of rain;56;38;N;7;83%;91%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy with some sun;90;78;A morning shower;89;78;NE;17;72%;66%;6

Delhi, India;Becoming cloudy;70;53;Mostly cloudy;73;46;NW;6;46%;1%;2

Denver, United States;Sun and clouds;53;24;Partly sunny;47;25;WSW;6;56%;32%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Some sun, pleasant;78;64;Clouds and sun;87;60;W;6;48%;0%;3

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;92;76;Spotty showers;88;77;WSW;7;68%;70%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;40;30;Partly sunny, chilly;39;27;WNW;17;74%;56%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;47;23;Sunny;49;23;N;7;25%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;55;44;Spotty showers;54;43;WNW;15;61%;82%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;60;48;Becoming cloudy;62;51;SSE;4;37%;4%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Thundershower;70;61;A t-storm in spots;76;60;NE;6;69%;55%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;81;68;Mostly sunny, nice;82;68;E;10;66%;27%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Cold with some sun;19;14;A little snow, cold;22;18;ESE;9;89%;89%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;88;68;Sunshine and nice;88;67;SE;5;57%;5%;8

Hong Kong, China;Cool with some sun;54;42;Partly sunny, cool;58;45;NNE;7;45%;1%;4

Honolulu, United States;Heavy thunderstorms;80;68;Showers and t-storms;78;68;NE;4;72%;71%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;87;56;Clouds and sun, nice;85;63;ESE;6;36%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;74;41;Hazy sunshine;73;40;NNW;6;33%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, cooler;48;42;Mostly sunny;50;42;ENE;9;76%;1%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Thunderstorms;83;75;A t-storm in spots;84;75;WNW;9;78%;72%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;86;69;Mostly sunny;84;69;N;6;54%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;82;60;A t-storm around;84;62;WSW;6;54%;64%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;47;20;Mostly sunny;46;21;W;5;21%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Periods of sun;82;55;Hazy sunshine;84;55;NNE;6;22%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Nice with some sun;72;48;Partly sunny;75;46;WSW;6;40%;12%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Becoming cloudy, hot;96;68;Mostly sunny and hot;99;68;N;11;25%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy, cold;26;13;Partly sunny;28;16;SSW;7;44%;12%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;87;74;Partly sunny;89;75;NNE;7;54%;58%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy and very warm;92;76;A t-storm or two;88;76;W;5;76%;70%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;86;64;Hazy sunshine;88;65;SW;5;50%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny, nice;90;70;Turning cloudy;90;70;ENE;3;67%;39%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;59;41;A t-storm in spots;57;42;ENE;6;76%;72%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;92;79;Partly sunny;91;78;SW;6;73%;38%;9

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;76;69;Partly sunny, nice;75;69;S;7;77%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;54;40;Partly sunny;52;39;N;13;51%;3%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;40;30;Mostly cloudy;37;29;NNW;8;71%;56%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;78;54;Patchy fog, then sun;76;56;NE;5;58%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Sunny intervals;90;79;Nice with some sun;90;78;SSW;6;70%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Rain/snow showers;41;33;Mostly cloudy;42;26;N;8;52%;9%;2

Male, Maldives;A thick cloud cover;86;80;A morning t-storm;87;80;E;14;74%;84%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;90;76;Brief a.m. showers;89;75;NW;6;63%;79%;5

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;87;71;A shower in the p.m.;86;70;ENE;6;61%;58%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;80;58;Mostly sunny;86;62;S;7;56%;0%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;76;49;Partly sunny;75;50;S;4;38%;29%;7

Miami, United States;Variable cloudiness;80;71;A morning shower;80;72;ENE;12;72%;55%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Snow showers;19;15;A little snow, cold;24;17;WSW;7;53%;83%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with some sun;87;75;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;73;ENE;16;58%;1%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and beautiful;84;67;Sunlit and beautiful;85;68;NE;8;64%;1%;10

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, colder;18;11;Snow;26;2;WNW;4;71%;55%;1

Moscow, Russia;A little icy mix;11;4;Clouds and sun, cold;14;4;SSE;7;70%;38%;1

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;90;66;Mainly cloudy;89;66;NNW;6;49%;5%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;83;58;Partly sunny;82;58;NE;14;49%;4%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, colder;36;25;Clouds breaking;39;31;NW;8;42%;5%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;69;47;Mostly sunny, nice;69;46;ESE;6;70%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;14;-9;Brilliant sunshine;8;1;WSW;3;86%;17%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cold with some sun;39;27;Partly sunny, cold;36;26;W;14;41%;17%;3

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine and cold;17;10;Cloudy and cold;21;10;NW;3;63%;44%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Colder;17;11;A bit of a.m. snow;22;0;WNW;11;69%;65%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A downpour;86;78;A morning t-storm;83;74;WNW;16;86%;87%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, nice;89;74;Partly sunny;89;76;NNW;12;63%;17%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny, nice;87;72;A shower in the p.m.;87;72;ENE;9;66%;60%;6

Paris, France;A snow shower;38;32;A little snow, cold;36;28;NNE;9;78%;89%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;91;70;Mostly sunny;84;67;S;14;57%;33%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny and nice;91;66;Sunshine and nice;87;64;NW;8;46%;0%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;90;74;Showers around;89;74;NNE;9;78%;78%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;90;69;An afternoon shower;93;70;E;5;43%;41%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Variable cloudiness;33;21;Partly sunny, chilly;32;27;E;6;45%;14%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, frigid;20;3;Sunshine, but frigid;18;-3;NW;9;33%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;70;55;Cloudy with showers;68;55;NE;9;72%;99%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, cool;55;41;Spotty showers;54;40;SSW;8;72%;70%;4

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;87;79;A passing shower;87;78;E;9;64%;82%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow;34;23;A bit of a.m. snow;32;28;ESE;14;55%;87%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy, snow showers;26;18;A little snow, cold;25;22;SW;5;79%;85%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers, not as warm;77;72;A t-storm in spots;81;73;NW;5;71%;100%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;71;50;Sunny and pleasant;78;56;SSE;3;13%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;57;41;Periods of rain;56;47;NE;7;79%;88%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Flurries and squalls;23;20;A little snow;25;15;SSE;8;54%;81%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sun;67;52;Plenty of sun;69;52;ESE;6;63%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;83;61;Partly sunny, nice;82;63;ENE;11;54%;1%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;83;75;Some sun, a shower;83;74;ENE;14;69%;66%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;78;63;Partly sunny;79;63;N;8;67%;8%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;76;35;Sunny and pleasant;73;37;ENE;5;13%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;84;59;Nice with sunshine;86;60;WSW;7;59%;23%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;80;70;Brief p.m. showers;82;71;N;6;75%;74%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;54;32;Partly sunny, cool;50;32;NNE;8;53%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;Cloudy with a shower;51;45;Cloudy;50;46;S;7;81%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine, very cold;22;8;Sunny, but very cold;21;7;NNW;7;30%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;41;28;Partly sunny, chilly;39;28;N;10;50%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;88;76;Partly sunny, breezy;88;76;NNE;15;67%;44%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;46;29;Partly sunny, mild;49;32;SE;5;72%;29%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;75;A shower in places;82;75;ENE;16;71%;68%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;26;13;Cloudy and cold;25;15;NW;7;74%;66%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;79;67;Partly sunny;78;68;NE;11;57%;18%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;49;46;Cloudy and cool;55;48;E;10;62%;33%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A snow shower;24;20;A little snow, cold;24;19;S;5;62%;89%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;46;19;Sunny and colder;37;17;N;6;53%;3%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;57;37;An afternoon shower;53;38;E;7;68%;79%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;59;38;Plenty of sunshine;57;39;NE;5;34%;1%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy and very warm;81;60;Variable cloudiness;75;56;ENE;5;51%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;60;36;Partly sunny, nice;63;47;E;4;47%;20%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;45;30;Plenty of sunshine;46;30;NNW;7;40%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, colder;22;15;Mostly cloudy;25;14;N;14;64%;63%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;72;55;Sunny, nice and warm;73;51;SW;5;58%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;65;44;Mostly sunny, nice;66;44;W;6;58%;43%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;7;-17;Partly sunny, colder;6;-21;NNW;7;81%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A shower;47;39;Cloudy;45;42;SSE;3;76%;66%;1

Vienna, Austria;More clouds than sun;40;25;Cloudy;37;29;SE;8;52%;40%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;69;52;Mostly sunny, nice;75;54;E;5;35%;4%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy, snow showers;22;13;A little snow, cold;24;17;SW;5;62%;79%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Inc. clouds;28;20;Partly sunny;31;18;S;7;68%;7%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with sunshine;70;63;Sunshine and breezy;69;57;ESE;18;61%;13%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;91;64;Sunny and nice;91;67;SW;4;52%;1%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and mild;50;29;Mostly sunny, mild;52;30;E;2;55%;23%;3

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit