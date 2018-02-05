South Africa's ANC party mulls Zuma's fate as pressure grows

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's ruling party is struggling to resolve a leadership crisis amid increasing calls for scandal-tainted President Jacob Zuma to resign ahead of a key speech scheduled this week.

Fueling uncertainty, there was no announcement Monday from the ruling African National Congress on the results of a meeting Sunday between its top leaders and Zuma. One delegate had said the discussion would focus on the "best interests" of the party and the country.

Many ANC members want Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, who replaced Zuma as ANC president in December, to become state president as well. Although abandoned by many supporters, Zuma still commands a loyalist faction and is scheduled to deliver the state of the nation address in parliament Thursday.

The political opposition says Zuma should not give the speech.