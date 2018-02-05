Paris attacks suspect in Brussels for trial

A police convoy carrying Salah Abdeslam and other members of the trial arrives under police guard at the Brussels Justice Palace in Brussels on Monday
Police guard the outside a trial of Salah Abdeslam at the Brussels Justice Palace in Brussels on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.
FILE - In this Friday Nov. 13, 2015 file photo a victim under a blanket lays dead outside the Bataclan theater in Paris.
BRUSSELS (AP) — The only surviving member of the Islamic State cell that attacked Paris in November 2015 is appearing in public for the first time since his arrest nearly two years ago.
Salah Abdeslam goes on trial Monday in his hometown of Brussels for the shooting that led to his capture.
Security is high at the Brussels courthouse, with armed guards and multiple checkpoints leading to the courtroom where Abdeslam is to appear.
He has refused to speak to investigators in France. Days after his capture, extremists struck in Brussels. In all, 162 people died in the two attacks.