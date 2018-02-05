  1. Home
  2. World

German parties to resume push for coalition deal

By  Associated Press
2018/02/05 15:33

German chancellor and head of the Christian Democrats, Angela Merkel, speaks to journalists in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. Chancellor Angel

Martin Schulz, head of Germany's Social Democratic Party, SPD, speaks to journalists at the start of a new round of coalition talks in Berlin, Sunday,

BERLIN (AP) — The prospective partners in Germany's new government are resuming their push to nail down a coalition deal.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Union bloc and the center-left Social Democrats originally set a Sunday deadline to wrap up talks on extending their alliance of the past four years, but budgeted two extra days as a precaution when formal negotiations started Jan. 26.

Negotiators voiced optimism that a deal was possible Monday. Still on the table are two points that are important to the Social Democrats: curbing the use of temporary work contracts and tackling differences between Germany's public and private health insurance systems.

The coalition-building effort won't finish with these talks. A deal will have to be approved in a ballot of the Social Democrats' members, many of whom are skeptical.