Dominican Republic breaks 11-game slide in Caribbean Series

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Francisley Bueno pitched six scoreless innings, Edwin Espinal had two RBIs and the Dominican Republic beat Puerto Rico 6-3 on Sunday to break an 11-game losing streak in the Caribbean Series.

Bueno (1-0) allowed six hits and struck out three, helping Aguilas Cibaenas to the Dominicans' first win in the tournament since Feb. 5, 2015, when the Cibao Gigantes beat Mexico*s Culiacan Tomateros 3-2.

The 11-game losing streak by the Dominican Republic was the second-longest in Caribbean Series history, just one game short of the record set by Puerto Rico between 2003 and 2005.

In the late game, Nestor Molina pitched into the sixth inning and Willians Astudillo homered to help Venezuela to a 6-4 win over Mexico.

Molina (1-0) allowed five hits and two runs over 5 1/3 innings.