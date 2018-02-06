Magnitude 5.0 earthquake shakes eastern Taiwan's Hualien

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien at 11:58 p.m. this evening (Feb. 5), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), the latest in the series of temblors that have plagued the area for two days now.

The epicenter of the latest quake was 19.3 kilometers north, northeast of Hualien County hall, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers.

An intensity level of 5 was felt in Hualien, Yilan County reported a level of 4, Central Hualien Country felt a level of 3, and Nantou County, Taichung City and Yunlin County registered a level of 2. Much of the rest of the upper two thirds of the island reported an intensity level of 1.