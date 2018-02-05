US investigators say deadly Amtrak train crash preventable

An aerial view of the site of an early morning train crash Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 between an Amtrak train, bottom right, and a CSX freight train, top le
Authorities investigate the scene of a fatal Amtrak train crash in Cayce, South Carolina, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. At least two were killed and dozens in
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster speaks at a press conference following a crash between an Amtrak train and CSX freight train in Cayce, SC, near
Authorities investigate the scene of a fatal Amtrak train crash in Cayce, South Carolina, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. At least two were killed and dozens in
Lexington (SC) County Public Safety Director David Kerr, front right, speaks at a press conference following a crash between an Amtrak train and CSX f
In this image from video, train cars are smashed and derailed Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 near Cayce. S.C. The crash left multiple people dead and dozens of
Authorities investigate the scene of a fatal Amtrak train crash in Cayce, South Carolina, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. At least two were killed and dozens in
Emergency responders work at the scene of a crash between an Amtrak passenger train and a CSX freight train Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Cayce, S.C. The cr
CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — Federal investigators are trying to figure out why a switch was in the wrong position sending an Amtrak train slamming into a freight train, killing a conductor and an engineer in South Carolina.
But they already know what could have prevented Sunday's wreck — a GPS-based system called "positive train control."
The system knows the location of all trains and the positions of all switches to prevent the kind of human error that can put two trains on the same track.
National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt says that system is designed to prevent crashes like the one early Sunday near Cayce (CAY-see) that killed the Amtrak train's conductor and engineer and sent 116 of the 145 other people on board the New York-to-Miami train to the hospital.