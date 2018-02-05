  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/02/05 11:16
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Independiente 1, Estudiantes 2

Friday's Matches

Patronato Parana 0, Godoy Cruz 0

Argentinos Jrs 2, Defensa y Justicia 1

Saturday's Matches

Belgrano 0, Lanus 0

Rosario Central 1, Santa Fe 0

Banfield 0, Atletico Tucuman 0

Colon 0, Independiente 1

Sunday's Matches

River Plate 2, Olimpo 0

Estudiantes 4, Newell's 2

Arsenal 0, Gimnasia 0

San Lorenzo 1, Boca Juniors 1

Monday's Matches

Racing Club 4, Huracan 0

CA Chacarita Juniors vs. Velez Sarsfield

Temperley vs. Talleres