BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Independiente 1, Estudiantes 2
|Friday's Matches
Patronato Parana 0, Godoy Cruz 0
Argentinos Jrs 2, Defensa y Justicia 1
|Saturday's Matches
Belgrano 0, Lanus 0
Rosario Central 1, Santa Fe 0
Banfield 0, Atletico Tucuman 0
Colon 0, Independiente 1
|Sunday's Matches
River Plate 2, Olimpo 0
Estudiantes 4, Newell's 2
Arsenal 0, Gimnasia 0
San Lorenzo 1, Boca Juniors 1
|Monday's Matches
Racing Club 4, Huracan 0
CA Chacarita Juniors vs. Velez Sarsfield
Temperley vs. Talleres