The Latest: Ecuador voters reinstate presidential term limit

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The latest on Ecuador's national referendum (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

Ecuadoreans have voted overwhelmingly to limit presidents to two terms in a nationwide referendum that is seen as a critical test of former President Rafael Correa's enduring political strength.

Quick count results showed voters in Sunday's national referendum approved by an almost 2-to-1 margin a measure reinstating term limits that Correa eliminated from the constitution in 2015.

The result had been expected and is a big boost for President Lenin Moreno, who was a protege of Correa until taking office last year. They've been feuding bitterly almost ever since over Moreno's decision to build bridges with business leaders and others who were bullied by Correa.

Six other questions on the ballot seeking to limit Correa's influence and limit mining activity in protected areas also easily passed.