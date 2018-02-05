Screams and crying among passengers after Amtrak train crash

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — Passengers aboard the Amtrak train that slammed into a freight train before dawn Sunday described being jolted awake as seats ripped away, adding screams and crying followed in the chaos that ensued.

Passenger Eric Larkin told The Associated Press his seat came loose, slamming him into seats in front of him. He says of the train: "It was shaking, then it started jumping" before impact.

Larkin says other passengers were bleeding and that his right knee throbbed. Others described babies crying and other chaos after the train came to a stop.

Authorities say the Silver Star from New York to Miami with nearly 150 aboard, struck the empty CSX train around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

