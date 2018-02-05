WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

FBN--SUPER BOWL

MINNEAPOLIS — Tom Brady and the New England Patriots look to win their sixth Super Bowl title, which would match the Pittsburgh Steelers, when they face backup quarterback Nick Foles and a Philadelphia Eagles team looking for its first Vince Lombardi Trophy. By Barry Wilner. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos. Game has started.

WITH:

— FBN--SUPER BOWL-THE LATEST — Real-time updates throughout the day.

— FBN--SUPER BOWL-WHY PATRIOTS WILL WIN — Brady and numbers point to another Patriots Super Bowl win. By Kyle Hightower. SENT: 650 words, photos.

— FBN--SUPER BOWL-WHY EAGLES WILL WIN — Eagles have the right formula to upset Patriots. By Rob Maaddi. SENT: 650 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LIVERPOOL, England — Harry Kane reached 100 Premier League goals by converting a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn Tottenham a dramatic 2-2 draw at Liverpool. Newcastle moved a point clear of the relegation zone by drawing 1-1 at Crystal Palace. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 620 words, photos. With separates on Sunday's 2 EPL games.

OLY--KOREAS-WOMEN'S HOCKEY

INCHEON, South Korea — Wearing a powder-blue logo of a map symbolizing peace between the Koreas, the most talked-about team at this year's Olympics finally saw game action Sunday in a friendly that drew thousands of spectators in a country that never previously showed much passion for ice hockey. By Kim Tong-hyung. SENT: 940 words, photos.

WITH:

— AS--KOREAS-OLYMPICS — Seoul: N. Korea to send nominal head of state to S. Korea. By Kim Tong-hyung. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SOC--LIVERPOOL-TOTTENHAM

LIVERPOOL, England — Harry Kane scored an injury-time penalty after missing from the spot late in normal time to rescue a 2-2 draw for Tottenham against Liverpool in a chaotic Premier League game on Sunday. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 690 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Jeered from his first touch of the ball, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique found a way to silence Espanyol fans in Sunday's Catalan derby. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 760 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

ROME — Gonzalo Higuain scored a hat trick as Juventus swept past Sassuolo 7-0 to strengthen its pursuit of a seventh straight Serie A title. Juventus remained one point behind leader Napoli, which won a regional derby 2-0 at last-placed Benevento. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 610 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Hamburger SV failed to ease its relegation worries after being held to a 1-1 draw by Hannover in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Eintracht Frankfurt missed the chance to go second after slumping to a 3-0 defeat at Augsburg. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 360 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Monaco overcame a two-goal deficit and a red card to beat Lyon 3-2 Sunday, leapfrogging its rival to move up to third place in the French league. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 600 words.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-INDIA

CENTURION, South Africa — India crushed South Africa by nine wickets in the second one-day international on Sunday after dismissing the top-ranked team for 118, its worst total on home soil. SENT: 500 words, photos.

RGU--ITALY-ENGLAND

ROME — England successfully began its bid for a record third straight outright Six Nations title with seven tries but it could be left counting the cost of Sunday's 46-15 win in Italy after injury to Ben Youngs. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 650 words, photos.

TEN--DAVIS CUP ROUNDUP

Defending champion France advanced to the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup after beating the Netherlands 3-1 for its eighth win in nine matches at home. UPCOMING: 500 words by 0030 GMT, photos.

TEN--SPAIN-BRITAIN

MARBELLA, Spain — Albert Ramos-Vinolas defeated Cameron Norrie 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 to give Spain a 3-1 win over Britain in the first round of the Davis Cup World Group on Sunday. SENT: 150 words.

TEN--FRANCE-NETHERLANDS

ALBERTVILLE, France — Adrian Mannarino sent defending champion France through to the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup in a topsy-turvy World Group encounter. SENT: 400 words.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S DOWNHILL

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany — Lindsey Vonn won her second World Cup downhill of the weekend on Sunday in a perfect dress rehearsal for the Pyeongchang Olympics. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 610 words, photos.

OLY--FIG-BIG-NAME FAREWELLS

This will be the final Olympic Games for a large contingent of figure skating royalty, the end of an era for a group that's been around for two or three cycles. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 800 words, photos.

SBD--WORLD CUP

FELDBERG, Germany — Overall leaders Pierre Vaultier and Michela Moioli won snowboard cross races on Sunday in the final World Cup before the Winter Olympics. SENT: 210 words, photos.

GLF--PHOENIX OPEN

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Gary Woodland beat Chez Reavie with a par on the first hole of a playoff Sunday in the Waste Management Phoenix Open. By John Nicholson. SENT: 150 words, photos. Will be updated.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at 44-2074274105 or email lonsports@ap.org.