PAOK extends lead in Greece, Olympiakos upset by AEK

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Aleksandar Prijovic scored twice and set up another goal, all in the first half, to lead PAOK to a 3-1 victory at Giannena in the Greek league on Sunday.

PAOK extended its lead to two points after Olympiakos was beaten 2-1 at home by AEK, which leapt over the defending champion into second place.

Prijovic assisted Dimitris Pelkas in the ninth minute, before scoring in the 29th and 45th.

Giannena's Pedro Perez Conde got a consolation goal in the 71st.

Violence marred the end of the Olympiakos-AEK game as 50 Olympiakos fans stormed the pitch and clashed with riot police. There had also been clashes with police before the game.

Also, Levadiakos beat Kerkyra 2-0 and Atromitos drew 1-1 at Lamia.