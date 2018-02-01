Detailed photos of China's militarization projects in South China Sea released online

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Feb. 5, the website Inqurer.net published exclusive photos recently taken over the Spratly archipelago, which clearly depict Chinese military bases under construction at seven island locations.

The photos provided were shot between June and December last year, and show seven “island fortresses” near completion, that will be utilized as air and naval bases.

Images of military installations can be seen on all of seven of these locations; Fiery Cross Reef, Calderon Reef, Gaven Reefs, Johnson South Reef, Mischief Reef, Subi Reef and Hughes Reef.

The series of photographs identify military vessels, weapons installations, radomes, hangers, runways and helipads throughout the seven reefs, which together amount to a significant network of naval and air platforms in the center of the highly disputed South China Sea.



Locations of the military installations of the Spratly Archipelago (Image from Inquirer.net)



The article notes that despite a 2002 agreement between the ASEAN countries and China not to alter or threaten any of the natural features in the South China Sea, China has continued to develop military platforms with impunity.

There has been controversy surrounding Mischief Reef (or Panganiban Reef) in recent months, because the International Court at the Hague ruled that it lies within the Philippines exclusive economic zone, and is therefore Philippine territory.

Although the Philippines has filed an official complaint with China over the continued construction over Mischief Reef as well as Fiery Cross Reef ( or Kagitingan Reef), it appears that the current Philippine government is not particularly concerned with China’s infringement of its territory.

However, the report makes clear that many in the Philippines are unhappy with the manner in which the Duterte Administration is treating with China.



According to some analysts, if the Philippines does not take a stronger effort to assert its territorial claims, then it stands to lose approximately 80 percent of its territory in the South China Sea.



Likewise, the inaction of the Philippine government is making the situation more precarious for the other ASEAN nations, since without a united and uncompromising stance to rebuff China’s territorial claims, China will feel at ease infringing on each nation’s maritime territory without fear of a coordinated containment strategy.



The highly detailed collection of photographs, are available to be viewed at the Inquirer.net.

