The Latest: Stats don't back penalty conspiracy for Patriots

Conspiracy theorists had a field day when New England was penalized just once in the AFC championship game against Jacksonville.

But there hasn't been a huge discrepancy in playoff penalties in Patriots games during Bill Belichick's time as coach. The Patriots have been penalized an average of 4.7 times per game in the playoffs since 2001 for 37.5 yards, only slightly lower than the opponents' 5.1 penalties for 41.9 yards.

New England has thrived when it avoids penalties in the playoffs, winning 15 of 17 games when called for fewer penalties than the opposition. That compares to 3-1 when the total penalties are even and 9-6 when the Patriots have more penalties.

The Patriots are going for their sixth Super Bowl title against Philadelphia.

A small group of activists protesting police brutality have shut down a light-rail line carrying fans to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

About 30 activists walked onto the city's Green Line at the Stadium Village stop shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, stopping trains in both directions.

The line runs from downtown St. Paul to the heart of Minneapolis, and is a main way some fans are getting to the game between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

Chinyere Tutashinda, a spokeswoman for the activists, says some chained themselves along the track.

Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla says the agency has contingency plans to get riders the rest of the way to U.S. Bank Stadium. He says he's confident they'll be there for kickoff.

The coldest Super Bowl Sunday won't be felt inside cozy U.S. Bank Stadium.

The overnight temperature in Minneapolis reached minus-6 degrees and was up to 2 degrees around four hours before kickoff between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

The coldest previous range was the Detroit Super Bowl in 1982, with a low of 5 degrees and a high of 16 when it was played at the Silverdome. There was a chance for the Minneapolis high to reach 5 on Sunday.

When the Super Bowl was in Minnesota at the Metrodome in 1992, the outside temperature at kickoff was 26 degrees. That's the average high here for Feb. 4.

The coldest outdoor game in Super Bowl history was in New Orleans at Tulane Stadium in 1972, when the kickoff temperature was 39 degrees.

