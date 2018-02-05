  1. Home
  2. World

Burns, Sharks turn back Hurricanes 3-1

By  Associated Press
2018/02/05 05:05

San Jose Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) collides with Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday,

San Jose Sharks' Dylan DeMelo (74) dumps the puck over the stick of Carolina Hurricanes' Haydn Fleury (4) during the first period of an NHL hockey gam

Carolina Hurricanes' Brock McGinn (23) and San Jose Sharks' Brenden Dillon (4) duke it out during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brent Burns had a goal and an assist, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Sunday.

Timo Meier and Chris Tierney scored, and Aaron Dell stopped 29 shots for this first win in two weeks. The Sharks never trailed as they won their second straight following a four-game losing streak.

Sebastain Aho scored for the Hurricanes, who missed a chance to move into sole possession of the Eastern Conference's final playoff spot. Cam Ward made 23 saves and saw his personal three-game win streak snapped.

San Jose jumped in front early and stayed there most of the game.

Meier opened the scoring 4:06 into the first period. Joonas Donskoi took control of the puck in the right corner and passed to an uncovered Meier in front of the net, and he put a one-timer past Ward's outstretched left pad.

Aho briefly tied it for the Hurricanes in the first. Jordan Staal intercepted a pass at the Sharks' left faceoff circle and dished a backhander toward the goal line Aho, who beat Dell.

But San Jose took the lead back with 35 seconds left in the opening period, when Carolina once again left a man wide open in front of the net. This time it was Tierney, who settled a pass from Melker Karlsson in the corner and flipped a backhander past Ward.

Burns made it 3-1 just 2:03 into the second. Aided by a screen from Barclay Goordrow, Burns' casual turnaround slap shot from the point slipped under Ward's glove to give San Jose a comfortable two-goal cushion.

That was enough for Dell, who had a redemptive performance after allowing five and six goals, respectively, in his previous two starts. After allowing Aho's goal, Dell stopped the final 25 shots he faced.

NOTES: Aho has eight goals in his last 10 games. ... Meier leads the Sharks in goals (10) since Dec. 1. ... Sharks D Justin Braun played his 500th career game. ... Goodrow played his 100th game.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Wrap up their five-game road trip at Colorado on Tuesday.

Hurricanes: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday in the fifth of their eight-game homestand.