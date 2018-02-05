Lehkonen scores twice, Canadiens top Senators 4-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen broke out of a 24-game scoring slump with a pair of goals as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Sunday.

Lehkonen had not scored since he had two goals on Oct. 30 in an 8-3 win over the Senators in Ottawa.

Jeff Petry, with his third goal in two games, and Tomas Plekanec also scored for the Canadiens, who were coming off a win over Anaheim on Saturday.

Mike Hoffman scored for the Senators, who had won their previous two games, including a shootout victory Saturday in Philadelphia.

Montreal outshot Ottawa 35-26.

After a listless opening period for both teams, Hoffman opened the scoring 2:05 into the second when he picked off a soft David Schlemko pass at the Montreal blue line and beat Carey Price with a wrist shot from the slot.

The Canadiens scored twice after Mark Borowiecki was sent off for hooking, followed 34 seconds later by a double high-sticking call on Erik Karlsson.

Petry scored on a blast from the right circle at 6:16. Lehkonen took a Nikita Scherbak pass and lifted the puck over Mike Condon at the side of the net about a minute and a half later.

Plekanec, for his 600th career point, made a back pass to a wide open Lehkonen for a goal into an open net with 1:18 left in the period. With 3:03 remaining in the game, Thomas Chabot had a pass attempt slide off the heel of his stick and go right to Plekanec alone in from of Condon for an easy goal.

Plekanec is the 13th Canadien to reach 600 points.

NOTES: Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin, who left Saturday's game for X-rays after being hit in the upper body by a shot, was back in the lineup. ... The Canadiens have been playing two afternoon games on Super Bowl weekend since 1990-91, compiling a 29-19-6 record.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host New Jersey on Tuesday night.

Canadiens: At Philadelphia on Thursday night.

___

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey