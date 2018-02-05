|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|39
|15
|.722
|—
|Toronto
|36
|16
|.692
|2
|Philadelphia
|25
|25
|.500
|12
|New York
|23
|31
|.426
|16
|Brooklyn
|19
|35
|.352
|20
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|30
|22
|.577
|—
|Miami
|29
|24
|.547
|1½
|Charlotte
|22
|29
|.431
|7½
|Atlanta
|16
|37
|.302
|14½
|Orlando
|15
|36
|.294
|14½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|30
|21
|.588
|—
|Milwaukee
|29
|23
|.558
|1½
|Indiana
|30
|24
|.556
|1½
|Detroit
|25
|26
|.490
|5
|Chicago
|18
|34
|.346
|12½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|38
|13
|.745
|—
|San Antonio
|34
|21
|.618
|6
|New Orleans
|28
|24
|.538
|10½
|Memphis
|18
|34
|.346
|20½
|Dallas
|17
|36
|.321
|22
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|34
|22
|.607
|—
|Oklahoma City
|30
|23
|.566
|2½
|Portland
|29
|24
|.547
|3½
|Denver
|28
|25
|.528
|4½
|Utah
|24
|28
|.462
|8
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|41
|12
|.774
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|26
|25
|.510
|14
|L.A. Lakers
|20
|31
|.392
|20
|Phoenix
|18
|35
|.340
|23
|Sacramento
|16
|36
|.308
|24½
___
|Saturday's Games
L.A. Clippers 113, Chicago 103
Detroit 111, Miami 107
Indiana 100, Philadelphia 92
Washington 115, Orlando 98
Houston 120, Cleveland 88
Denver 115, Golden State 108
Minnesota 118, New Orleans 107
Utah 120, San Antonio 111
Dallas 106, Sacramento 99
|Sunday's Games
Atlanta 99, New York 96
Boston 97, Portland 96
Milwaukee 109, Brooklyn 94
Toronto 101, Memphis 86
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at Phoenix, 3 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Denver, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.