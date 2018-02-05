Barcelona avoids 2nd loss to Espanyol with late Pique goal

MADRID (AP) — Gerard Pique scored a late equalizer for Barcelona in a 1-1 draw at Espanyol on Sunday as the Spanish league leader narrowly avoided losing to its crosstown rival for the second time in less than three weeks.

Gerard Moreno put the hosts ahead midway through the second half and Pique equalized with an 82nd-minute header in a heated match at RCDE Stadium.

Pique had previously made comments criticizing Espanyol, and he was jeered nearly every time he touched the ball. After the equalizer, Pique celebrated by putting a finger in front of his mouth, asking the crowd to be quiet.

There were shoves and heated discussions throughout the match, which was played under steady rain and on a heavy pitch.

Messi, who provided the cross for Pique's header, came off the bench near the hour-mark after getting some rare rest time by coach Ernesto Valverde.

Espanyol had ended Barcelona's 29-match unbeaten streak with a 1-0 victory in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarterfinals on Jan. 17, when Messi missed a penalty kick. Barcelona eventually eliminated Espanyol by winning the second leg 2-0.

Barcelona has a 12-point lead over Atletico Madrid, which hosted third-placed Valencia later Sunday.

___

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni