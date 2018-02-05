Current, former presidents at odds in Ecuador referendum

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A battle between Ecuador's current president and his predecessor has gone to the voters. They're deciding on a referendum that would limit presidents to two terms — a restriction that seems aimed directly at former President Rafael Correa.

The measure is backed by new President Lenin Moreno, who had been a protégé of Correa until taking office last year. They've been feuding bitterly almost ever since. Correa's been upset by Moreno's moves to build bridges to business leaders and others who had been at odds with the previous leader.

Sunday's referendum includes seven questions. One would give Moreno more authority over a council that determines who can lead some of the nation's most important institutions. Another would bar officials convicted of corruption from seeking office. Another would restrict mining.