7 weeks later, 'Jumanji' is no. 1 at box office

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven weeks after first opening in theaters, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" rose again to the top spot at the North American box office on a sluggish Super Bowl weekend.

According to studio estimates Sunday, "Jumanji" grossed $11 million over the weekend— good enough to surpass last week's no. 1 film, "Maze Runner: The Death Cure." The third installment in the YA trilogy slid 58 percent in its second week with $10.2 million in ticket sales.

The Helen Mirren-led horror film "Winchester" was the sole new wide release on a weekend that Hollywood typically cedes to football. It opened with $9.3 million.

Hollywood will instead be largely focused on the trailers debuting during Sunday's NFL broadcast. "Star Wars" fans are hoping to see a spot for the Han Solo spinoff.