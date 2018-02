ROME (AP) — England beat Italy 46-15 to open its Six Nations defense on Sunday:

___

England 46 (Anthony Watson 2, Owen Farrell, Sam Simmonds 2, George Ford, Jack Nowell tries; Farrell 4 conversions, penalty) def. Italy 15 (Tommaso Benvenuti, Mattia Bellini tries; Tommaso Allan conversion, penalty). HT: 10-17