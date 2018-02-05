India and Pakistan trade accusations over deadly shooting

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian and Pakistani officials were trading accusations Sunday after four Indian soldiers and one Pakistani civilian were killed during an exchange of gunfire, which broke out along the highly militarized de facto border that divides the disputed region of Kashmir between the nuclear-armed rivals.

An Indian official says Pakistan started firing artillery and small arms Sunday onto Indian positions, while a Pakistani official says Indian forces fired onto the Pakistani side.

Each says they returned fire only in retaliation. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters.

India and Pakistan often accuse each other of violating a 2003 cease-fire agreement. Both countries accuse the other of initiating border skirmishes leading to the deaths of soldiers and civilians.