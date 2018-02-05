BC-GLF--Maybank Championship Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Sunday
|Saujana Golf and Country Club
|Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|Yardage: 7,186; Par: 72
|Final
|Shubhankar Sharma, India
|70-69-66-62—267
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|69-66-66-68—269
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|68-68-68-66—270
|Pablo Larrazabal, Spain
|70-70-64-66—270
|Nino Bertasio, Italy
|68-65-70-69—272
|Dylan Frittelli, South Africa
|69-66-66-71—272
|Ryo Ishikawa, Japan
|74-66-63-69—272
|Khalin H Joshi, India
|67-70-65-70—272
|Hideto Tanihara, Japan
|71-64-68-69—272
|Berry Henson, United States
|69-68-65-71—273
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany
|69-66-71-68—274
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|72-68-66-68—274
|Mathieu Pavon, France
|70-67-70-67—274
|Paul Peterson, United States
|69-70-65-70—274
|Romain Wattel, France
|67-73-65-69—274
|Lee Westwood, England
|72-62-70-70—274
|Benjamin Hebert, France
|69-70-65-71—275
|Scott Jamieson, Scotland
|68-69-69-69—275
|Phachara Khongwatmai, Thailand
|68-65-70-72—275
|David Lipsky, United States
|67-68-71-69—275
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France
|66-71-67-71—275
|Andy Sullivan, England
|71-66-71-67—275
|Also
|Yuta Ikeda, Japan
|70-64-71-74—279
|Henrik Stenson, Sweden
|72-67-73-70—282