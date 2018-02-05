  1. Home
BC-GLF--Maybank Championship Scores

By  Associated Press
2018/02/05 00:53
BC-GLF--Maybank Championship Scores,0215 Maybank Championship Leading Scores

Sunday
Saujana Golf and Country Club
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Yardage: 7,186; Par: 72
Final
Shubhankar Sharma, India 70-69-66-62—267
Jorge Campillo, Spain 69-66-66-68—269
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 68-68-68-66—270
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 70-70-64-66—270
Nino Bertasio, Italy 68-65-70-69—272
Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 69-66-66-71—272
Ryo Ishikawa, Japan 74-66-63-69—272
Khalin H Joshi, India 67-70-65-70—272
Hideto Tanihara, Japan 71-64-68-69—272
Berry Henson, United States 69-68-65-71—273
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 69-66-71-68—274
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 72-68-66-68—274
Mathieu Pavon, France 70-67-70-67—274
Paul Peterson, United States 69-70-65-70—274
Romain Wattel, France 67-73-65-69—274
Lee Westwood, England 72-62-70-70—274
Benjamin Hebert, France 69-70-65-71—275
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 68-69-69-69—275
Phachara Khongwatmai, Thailand 68-65-70-72—275
David Lipsky, United States 67-68-71-69—275
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 66-71-67-71—275
Andy Sullivan, England 71-66-71-67—275
Also
Yuta Ikeda, Japan 70-64-71-74—279
Henrik Stenson, Sweden 72-67-73-70—282