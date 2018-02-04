Iran sentences suspect to 6 years for nuclear espionage

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Tehran's prosecutor-general says a court has sentenced a suspect to six years in prison for relaying information on the country's nuclear program to a U.S. intelligence agent and a European country.

Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi told the judiciary website — Mizanonline.ir — that the convict allegedly met the agent nine times and provided him with information about "nuclear affairs and sanctions."

Dolatabadi added that he provided the information to a European country too.

He said the court also ordered the confiscation of the money he received for the information.

The report did not identify the convict or provide additional details.