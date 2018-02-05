Taiwan’s uniform-invoice prize winning chances expected to increase this year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—As an increased budget for the 2018 uniform-invoice prizes has been passed in Taiwan’s Legislature, the chances for winning uniform invoice prizes in 2018 are expected to increase.

Taiwan’s Legislature last week passed the 2018 Central Government General Budget, which includes a NT$10.5 billion budget for the 2018 uniform-invoice prizes, which reportedly is NT$0.5 billion more than the amount for the previous year.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said that with the increase of the uniform-invoice prize budget for this year, the winning numbers of each drawing are bound to increase, but as the ministry has been promoting e-invoices, the extra funds arising from the budget increase will mostly be allotted to special prizes designed for e-invoices. The ministry added that it is still working to finalize a scheme for increasing the uniform-invoice prize winning chances for 2018.

The MOF is expected to announce the scheme before March 25, when the uniform-invoice prize winning numbers for January and February 2018 will be announced.

The uniform-invoice prize winning chances are 4 in 1,000; and with the addition of a sixth prize (for winning NT$200), the odds of winning will increase to 5 in 1,000. Based on past experiences, with the NT$0.5 billion increase in the budget, 15 additional sixth prizes could be distributed evenly in the six drawings throughout the year, and the chances of winning could go up to 6 to 7 in 1,000, according to media reports.