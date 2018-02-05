Magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan's Hualien

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien at 5:06 p.m. this afternoon (Feb. 5), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), the latest in the series of temblors that have plagued the area for over 24 hours now.

The epicenter of the latest quake was 24.6 kilometers northeast of Hualien County Hall at a very shallow depth of 7.6 kilometers.

An intensity level of 2 was felt in Hualien County and Yilan County, while an intensity of 1 was felt in Nantou County and Central Yilan County.



CWB map show epicenter of today's quake.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.

Yesterday, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien at 9:56 p.m., with several aftershocks striking within minutes afterwards, punctuating a busy day of seismic activity around the island. The epicenter of Sunday's largest quake was 27.8 kilometers northeast of Hualien County Hall at a shallow depth of 16 kilometers.

An intensity level of 5 was felt in Hualien and Yilan, Nantou registered an intensity level of 4, while Taichung, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Yunlin, Taipei City and New Taipei City felt an intensity level of 3.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.