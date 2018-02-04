Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, February 4, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Nice with some sun;32;26;A t-storm around;32;26;SSW;15;82%;65%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;23;16;Sunshine and nice;23;15;NW;11;61%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;16;7;Mostly sunny, mild;17;6;ENE;7;62%;3%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Not as cool;13;8;Mainly cloudy;13;6;SSE;15;41%;27%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Snow and rain;4;0;Cloudy and chilly;3;-5;ENE;21;79%;2%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, cold;-7;-14;Plenty of sunshine;-5;-9;NNE;12;58%;71%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;12;0;Sunshine;15;4;ESE;12;29%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cold;-13;-16;Mostly cloudy;-11;-20;ENE;14;69%;55%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine;36;22;Partly sunny;35;22;ESE;7;47%;6%;12

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;18;9;A passing shower;16;7;N;12;68%;58%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Heavy p.m. showers;22;17;Showers, mainly late;23;16;SSW;11;76%;78%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, nice;22;8;Partly sunny;23;10;SE;6;41%;2%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Becoming cloudy;36;23;Mostly sunny;33;24;ESE;13;61%;34%;8

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;30;12;Mostly sunny;29;15;ESE;10;33%;9%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;29;19;Sunny and nice;31;19;E;11;48%;1%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Showers;11;7;Periods of rain;12;6;E;22;76%;90%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, chilly;2;-8;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-10;S;16;18%;5%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sunshine;6;-2;Partly sunny;7;-3;E;5;65%;14%;2

Berlin, Germany;A snow shower;2;-3;Partly sunny;1;-5;NE;9;63%;10%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;18;10;A little p.m. rain;19;10;SE;7;75%;75%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;22;17;Couple of t-storms;24;18;NNW;12;81%;91%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. snow shower;5;-3;Variable cloudiness;3;-4;NE;9;68%;28%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A snow shower;3;-3;Cloudy and chilly;3;-4;ENE;15;68%;11%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;11;1;Partly sunny;7;-1;E;10;55%;22%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Milder;6;-4;Clouds and sun;4;-3;WNW;7;65%;34%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;30;23;Plenty of sun;31;23;E;13;56%;2%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;34;19;Clouds and sun;33;20;W;6;37%;44%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and cold;0;-7;Mostly sunny, cold;0;-8;NW;22;44%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, warm;28;16;High clouds and warm;28;16;N;10;18%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;24;16;Sunny and very warm;30;17;S;14;48%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;27;17;Partly sunny;28;19;NE;6;57%;38%;9

Chennai, India;Nice with some sun;30;21;Clearing;31;23;ENE;12;59%;9%;7

Chicago, United States;A little snow;-3;-15;Afternoon snow;-6;-12;WSW;13;60%;89%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm around;31;23;ENE;10;73%;76%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A snow shower;1;-6;Partly sunny;-2;-8;WNW;9;66%;56%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouding up, breezy;24;16;Some sun;21;17;NNE;21;74%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;18;1;Becoming cloudy;14;11;S;11;68%;57%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny;33;26;Clouds and sun;32;26;NE;24;73%;44%;7

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, nice;23;8;Mostly cloudy;23;11;N;7;49%;1%;2

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;6;2;Partly sunny;13;-4;ENE;18;40%;55%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;Hazy sun;30;17;NE;7;65%;3%;5

Dili, East Timor;Brief p.m. showers;33;22;An afternoon shower;32;24;WSW;9;69%;62%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;6;-1;Partly sunny;4;-1;WSW;13;71%;68%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Milder;9;-5;Cloudy;7;-5;NNE;8;25%;2%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Spotty showers;11;7;A passing shower;13;7;WNW;22;63%;82%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Episodes of sunshine;16;9;Mostly cloudy;15;8;N;13;40%;6%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy, a t-storm;25;17;A t-storm in spots;22;17;ENE;9;88%;76%;5

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;A stray shower;28;21;ENE;12;73%;44%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A snow shower;-8;-11;Clouds and sun, cold;-8;-10;NNE;22;86%;56%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny, nice;31;19;Sunshine and nice;31;19;NE;7;58%;3%;8

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, cool;13;6;Sun and clouds, cool;13;5;NNE;15;51%;2%;5

Honolulu, United States;A little p.m. rain;28;21;Showers, some heavy;27;20;E;6;71%;75%;2

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and beautiful;31;15;Partly sunny;30;15;SE;11;30%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;23;4;Sunny and pleasant;23;4;NNE;7;38%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;A little p.m. rain;15;7;Mostly sunny;9;6;NE;13;77%;3%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers this morning;30;24;Thunderstorms;29;24;W;14;80%;88%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;31;20;Sunny and beautiful;30;19;E;11;40%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;28;15;A t-storm in spots;28;16;N;9;54%;56%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;8;-8;Partly sunny;7;-6;NW;8;16%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;Mostly cloudy;27;14;NNW;13;20%;0%;2

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;20;6;Periods of sun, nice;23;8;WSW;8;38%;2%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;34;19;Lots of sun, warm;36;20;NNE;18;29%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of snow;2;-9;Colder;-5;-11;WSW;13;47%;66%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;21;Mostly sunny;31;23;NNE;8;55%;25%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable cloudiness;34;24;A t-storm or two;33;24;W;8;73%;70%;6

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;31;17;Hazy sunshine;31;18;SSW;6;54%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;33;21;Partly sunny;33;21;NE;5;65%;44%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;5;A t-storm in spots;15;5;E;12;72%;55%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;33;26;A t-storm around;33;26;SW;9;70%;41%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;25;20;Nice with some sun;24;20;SSE;13;77%;41%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;12;5;Partly sunny;12;4;N;16;59%;26%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;5;0;Rain and snow shower;4;-1;NNE;18;74%;53%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Warm with sunshine;28;13;Fog to sun;25;12;SE;8;50%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Some sun, pleasant;33;26;Sunny intervals;32;25;SSW;10;68%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Rain and drizzle;6;1;Spotty showers;5;0;NE;11;67%;70%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;30;27;Showers around;30;27;E;20;75%;92%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Nice with some sun;31;24;Inc. clouds;32;24;NNW;10;66%;44%;11

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;31;22;Clouds and sun, nice;31;22;ENE;8;61%;30%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;Nice with some sun;26;14;S;13;55%;0%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;Clouds and sun;24;9;SE;7;34%;30%;6

Miami, United States;A shower or two;27;20;An afternoon shower;26;21;NE;13;75%;68%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and breezy;-3;-11;Cloudy, snow showers;-7;-12;W;14;48%;70%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;30;24;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;24;ENE;27;61%;2%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;28;19;Sunshine, pleasant;29;20;ENE;14;57%;2%;10

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;0;-8;Sunny and colder;-7;-13;SW;22;60%;31%;2

Moscow, Russia;Rain and snow shower;-6;-14;A little icy mix;-11;-16;SW;16;61%;64%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;23;Periods of sun;33;23;NNE;9;42%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Increasing clouds;29;14;More sun than clouds;28;15;NE;21;49%;6%;12

New York, United States;Milder, p.m. rain;8;1;Mostly sunny, cold;2;-4;W;29;37%;11%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;19;9;Partly sunny;19;8;SE;7;66%;1%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;-8;-19;Remaining cloudy;-13;-22;NNE;7;87%;17%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Colder;4;-2;Cold with some sun;3;-3;W;22;42%;16%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cold with sunshine;-7;-16;Sunshine and cold;-8;-13;NNW;4;63%;56%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;1;-14;Mostly cloudy;-9;-12;SW;21;56%;30%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;A downpour;29;26;WNW;13;83%;100%;7

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;23;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;NNW;19;62%;7%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Nice with some sun;31;22;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;ENE;14;66%;30%;9

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;4;-3;A snow shower;3;-1;ENE;12;56%;81%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;29;19;An afternoon shower;30;21;SSW;15;57%;66%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Increasing clouds;33;20;Sunny and nice;31;19;NNE;16;47%;1%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the p.m.;32;22;High clouds;31;23;NNE;14;74%;44%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;32;18;Partly sunny;32;20;E;7;43%;6%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;A snow shower;3;-4;A snow shower;1;-6;E;8;63%;56%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunlit and cold;-5;-16;Mostly sunny, frigid;-7;-17;NW;16;27%;3%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Some sun, showers;21;13;Showers, some heavy;21;11;NE;15;71%;90%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Showers, some heavy;11;5;Morning showers;12;5;S;12;71%;99%;3

Recife, Brazil;Turning sunny, nice;31;25;Spotty showers;31;26;E;14;66%;84%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A bit of p.m. snow;8;0;A little snow;1;-5;SW;34;61%;90%;0

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;-1;-8;Cloudy, snow showers;-4;-8;NE;14;67%;82%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;28;23;Cloudy with showers;25;23;W;10;75%;89%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;19;9;Sunny and beautiful;23;10;E;9;15%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Partial sunshine;12;3;Partly sunny;13;4;ENE;9;61%;71%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;-6;-7;Cloudy;-5;-7;NNE;22;54%;92%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;21;11;Plenty of sun;18;11;NNW;9;85%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;28;14;Partly sunny;28;16;ENE;18;54%;2%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;27;23;A passing shower;29;24;E;18;68%;80%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;N;10;71%;17%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;22;1;Plenty of sunshine;20;1;ENE;10;27%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;30;15;Mostly sunny, nice;29;15;WSW;11;53%;42%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;N;7;73%;26%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;11;1;Partly sunny;12;0;N;11;60%;25%;3

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;12;8;Cloudy with a shower;10;7;S;11;79%;79%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, but cold;-6;-12;Sunny, but very cold;-5;-15;NW;13;25%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, cold;2;-3;Sunny and chilly;5;-3;NW;15;41%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;N;25;70%;55%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler;10;-2;Clouds and sun;8;-2;SE;12;72%;34%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;28;22;A stray shower;27;23;E;22;76%;61%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;-3;-8;Cloudy and cold;-4;-11;NNW;9;62%;47%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;24;18;Nice with sunshine;26;20;NE;16;53%;13%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;11;8;Occasional rain;11;8;NE;16;72%;69%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow showers, colder;-5;-7;Cloudy, snow showers;-5;-7;NNE;21;54%;84%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;8;-4;Mostly cloudy;7;-5;ENE;7;49%;5%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;10;2;Sun and some clouds;13;3;NNW;21;66%;31%;3

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;13;0;Partly sunny;11;2;N;8;33%;3%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing and warm;26;13;High clouds and warm;25;15;SE;8;49%;0%;2

Tirana, Albania;Brief p.m. showers;14;2;Partly sunny;15;2;ESE;8;50%;1%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Variable cloudiness;8;1;Partly sunny;8;-1;NNW;12;43%;8%;3

Toronto, Canada;A little snow;2;-12;Partly sunny, colder;-7;-8;WSW;25;68%;28%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy;16;11;Sunny;20;12;ESE;10;69%;1%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;15;6;A shower in the a.m.;17;6;S;14;65%;85%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Some sun;-14;-29;Partly sunny, cold;-13;-27;NNW;7;87%;33%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;10;6;A shower;8;4;SW;5;74%;66%;1

Vienna, Austria;A snow shower;5;-4;More clouds than sun;3;-6;NE;6;57%;42%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;25;13;Mostly sunny, nice;24;10;ESE;12;37%;4%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds;-1;-10;Cloudy, snow showers;-6;-11;SW;10;60%;83%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;1;-6;Cloudy and chilly;-3;-7;W;11;60%;59%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;21;18;Partly sunny, windy;22;17;NW;41;64%;10%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;33;19;Mostly sunny;33;18;WSW;7;52%;2%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and mild;8;-1;Mostly sunny, mild;11;0;ESE;4;47%;33%;3

