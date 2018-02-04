Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, February 4, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Nice with some sun;89;78;A t-storm around;89;78;SSW;9;82%;65%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;73;60;Sunshine and nice;73;58;NW;7;61%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;61;45;Mostly sunny, mild;63;43;ENE;4;62%;3%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Not as cool;55;46;Mainly cloudy;56;43;SSE;10;41%;27%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Snow and rain;40;31;Cloudy and chilly;38;23;ENE;13;79%;2%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, cold;19;7;Plenty of sunshine;23;17;NNE;8;58%;71%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;54;32;Sunshine;58;38;ESE;7;29%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cold;8;3;Mostly cloudy;13;-4;ENE;8;69%;55%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine;96;72;Partly sunny;95;71;ESE;4;47%;6%;12

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;64;48;A passing shower;61;45;N;7;68%;58%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Heavy p.m. showers;72;63;Showers, mainly late;74;61;SSW;7;76%;78%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, nice;71;46;Partly sunny;73;50;SE;4;41%;2%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Becoming cloudy;96;74;Mostly sunny;92;74;ESE;8;61%;34%;8

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;85;53;Mostly sunny;84;59;ESE;6;33%;9%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;85;67;Sunny and nice;87;66;E;7;48%;1%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Showers;51;45;Periods of rain;53;43;E;14;76%;90%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, chilly;36;18;Partly sunny, chilly;32;14;S;10;18%;5%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sunshine;43;28;Partly sunny;44;27;E;3;65%;14%;2

Berlin, Germany;A snow shower;36;27;Partly sunny;34;23;NE;6;63%;10%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;65;50;A little p.m. rain;67;50;SE;5;75%;75%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;71;63;Couple of t-storms;74;64;NNW;8;81%;91%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. snow shower;41;27;Variable cloudiness;38;25;NE;5;68%;28%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A snow shower;37;26;Cloudy and chilly;38;26;ENE;9;68%;11%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;52;34;Partly sunny;44;30;E;6;55%;22%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Milder;43;25;Clouds and sun;40;26;WNW;4;65%;34%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;87;73;Plenty of sun;88;74;E;8;56%;2%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;92;66;Clouds and sun;91;68;W;4;37%;44%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and cold;32;19;Mostly sunny, cold;33;17;NW;14;44%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, warm;82;60;High clouds and warm;83;62;N;6;18%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;76;61;Sunny and very warm;85;62;S;9;48%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;81;62;Partly sunny;82;65;NE;4;57%;38%;9

Chennai, India;Nice with some sun;86;70;Clearing;87;73;ENE;8;59%;9%;7

Chicago, United States;A little snow;26;5;Afternoon snow;21;10;WSW;8;60%;89%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A t-storm around;88;74;ENE;6;73%;76%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A snow shower;34;22;Partly sunny;28;19;WNW;6;66%;56%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouding up, breezy;74;61;Some sun;71;62;NNE;13;74%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;65;34;Becoming cloudy;57;52;S;7;68%;57%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny;91;78;Clouds and sun;89;78;NE;15;73%;44%;7

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, nice;73;46;Mostly cloudy;74;51;N;5;49%;1%;2

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;43;36;Partly sunny;55;25;ENE;11;40%;55%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;81;61;Hazy sun;86;62;NE;5;65%;3%;5

Dili, East Timor;Brief p.m. showers;92;72;An afternoon shower;89;75;WSW;6;69%;62%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;43;30;Partly sunny;39;30;WSW;8;71%;68%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Milder;48;23;Cloudy;45;23;NNE;5;25%;2%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Spotty showers;52;44;A passing shower;55;44;WNW;14;63%;82%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Episodes of sunshine;61;48;Mostly cloudy;59;47;N;8;40%;6%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy, a t-storm;76;63;A t-storm in spots;72;62;ENE;6;88%;76%;5

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;84;66;A stray shower;82;69;ENE;7;73%;44%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A snow shower;18;12;Clouds and sun, cold;18;14;NNE;14;86%;56%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny, nice;88;67;Sunshine and nice;88;67;NE;4;58%;3%;8

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, cool;56;42;Sun and clouds, cool;56;42;NNE;9;51%;2%;5

Honolulu, United States;A little p.m. rain;82;70;Showers, some heavy;80;68;E;4;71%;75%;2

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and beautiful;88;58;Partly sunny;85;58;SE;7;30%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;74;39;Sunny and pleasant;73;39;NNE;4;38%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;A little p.m. rain;59;44;Mostly sunny;49;42;NE;8;77%;3%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers this morning;86;75;Thunderstorms;84;75;W;9;80%;88%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;87;68;Sunny and beautiful;87;67;E;7;40%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;83;60;A t-storm in spots;83;61;N;5;54%;56%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;47;17;Partly sunny;45;21;NW;5;16%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;83;60;Mostly cloudy;81;57;NNW;8;20%;0%;2

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;68;42;Periods of sun, nice;74;46;WSW;5;38%;2%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;93;66;Lots of sun, warm;96;67;NNE;11;29%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of snow;36;16;Colder;22;12;WSW;8;47%;66%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;86;70;Mostly sunny;88;73;NNE;5;55%;25%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable cloudiness;94;74;A t-storm or two;91;74;W;5;73%;70%;6

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;87;63;Hazy sunshine;88;64;SSW;4;54%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;92;70;Partly sunny;92;70;NE;3;65%;44%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;57;41;A t-storm in spots;59;41;E;8;72%;55%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;91;79;A t-storm around;91;79;SW;6;70%;41%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;76;68;Nice with some sun;76;68;SSE;8;77%;41%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;53;42;Partly sunny;54;40;N;10;59%;26%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;41;32;Rain and snow shower;39;31;NNE;11;74%;53%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Warm with sunshine;82;55;Fog to sun;76;54;SE;5;50%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Some sun, pleasant;91;78;Sunny intervals;90;77;SSW;6;68%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Rain and drizzle;42;34;Spotty showers;42;32;NE;7;67%;70%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;85;80;Showers around;86;80;E;12;75%;92%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Nice with some sun;89;75;Inc. clouds;90;76;NNW;6;66%;44%;11

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;88;71;Clouds and sun, nice;88;71;ENE;5;61%;30%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;83;57;Nice with some sun;80;57;S;8;55%;0%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;75;50;Clouds and sun;75;49;SE;5;34%;30%;6

Miami, United States;A shower or two;80;68;An afternoon shower;80;69;NE;8;75%;68%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and breezy;27;12;Cloudy, snow showers;20;11;W;9;48%;70%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;87;74;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;75;ENE;17;61%;2%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;83;67;Sunshine, pleasant;84;68;ENE;9;57%;2%;10

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;33;18;Sunny and colder;19;9;SW;14;60%;31%;2

Moscow, Russia;Rain and snow shower;22;8;A little icy mix;13;2;SW;10;61%;64%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;73;Periods of sun;91;74;NNE;6;42%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Increasing clouds;85;57;More sun than clouds;83;59;NE;13;49%;6%;12

New York, United States;Milder, p.m. rain;46;33;Mostly sunny, cold;36;24;W;18;37%;11%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;66;49;Partly sunny;67;47;SE;4;66%;1%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;17;-2;Remaining cloudy;9;-8;NNE;5;87%;17%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Colder;40;28;Cold with some sun;37;26;W;14;42%;16%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cold with sunshine;19;4;Sunshine and cold;18;8;NNW;3;63%;56%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;33;8;Mostly cloudy;16;10;SW;13;56%;30%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;78;A downpour;84;78;WNW;8;83%;100%;7

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;89;73;Partly sunny, nice;89;74;NNW;12;62%;7%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Nice with some sun;88;71;Partly sunny, nice;88;72;ENE;9;66%;30%;9

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;39;26;A snow shower;37;31;ENE;8;56%;81%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;84;66;An afternoon shower;86;70;SSW;10;57%;66%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Increasing clouds;91;68;Sunny and nice;88;66;NNE;10;47%;1%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the p.m.;90;72;High clouds;88;73;NNE;9;74%;44%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;90;65;Partly sunny;90;68;E;4;43%;6%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;A snow shower;38;26;A snow shower;33;21;E;5;63%;56%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunlit and cold;23;4;Mostly sunny, frigid;19;2;NW;10;27%;3%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Some sun, showers;70;56;Showers, some heavy;71;51;NE;9;71%;90%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Showers, some heavy;52;42;Morning showers;54;41;S;7;71%;99%;3

Recife, Brazil;Turning sunny, nice;87;78;Spotty showers;88;79;E;8;66%;84%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A bit of p.m. snow;46;31;A little snow;34;23;SW;21;61%;90%;0

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;30;18;Cloudy, snow showers;24;17;NE;9;67%;82%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;83;73;Cloudy with showers;78;73;W;6;75%;89%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;67;48;Sunny and beautiful;74;50;E;5;15%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Partial sunshine;53;37;Partly sunny;56;39;ENE;6;61%;71%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;22;19;Cloudy;23;19;NNE;14;54%;92%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;70;52;Plenty of sun;65;51;NNW;6;85%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;82;57;Partly sunny;83;61;ENE;11;54%;2%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;81;73;A passing shower;84;75;E;11;68%;80%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;64;Partly sunny, nice;78;64;N;6;71%;17%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;71;34;Plenty of sunshine;69;33;ENE;6;27%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;87;60;Mostly sunny, nice;85;59;WSW;7;53%;42%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;82;69;Partly sunny, nice;81;70;N;4;73%;26%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;52;34;Partly sunny;54;31;N;7;60%;25%;3

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;54;46;Cloudy with a shower;51;44;S;7;79%;79%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, but cold;22;10;Sunny, but very cold;23;6;NW;8;25%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, cold;36;27;Sunny and chilly;41;27;NW;10;41%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;86;77;A t-storm in spots;87;76;N;15;70%;55%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler;50;28;Clouds and sun;46;29;SE;7;72%;34%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;82;71;A stray shower;81;73;E;14;76%;61%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;27;18;Cloudy and cold;25;13;NNW;6;62%;47%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;75;65;Nice with sunshine;79;68;NE;10;53%;13%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;52;46;Occasional rain;51;46;NE;10;72%;69%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow showers, colder;23;19;Cloudy, snow showers;22;19;NNE;13;54%;84%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;47;24;Mostly cloudy;45;22;ENE;4;49%;5%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;50;35;Sun and some clouds;56;37;NNW;13;66%;31%;3

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;55;32;Partly sunny;51;36;N;5;33%;3%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing and warm;79;56;High clouds and warm;77;59;SE;5;49%;0%;2

Tirana, Albania;Brief p.m. showers;57;36;Partly sunny;59;35;ESE;5;50%;1%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Variable cloudiness;47;34;Partly sunny;46;30;NNW;8;43%;8%;3

Toronto, Canada;A little snow;35;11;Partly sunny, colder;19;17;WSW;15;68%;28%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy;61;51;Sunny;68;54;ESE;6;69%;1%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;59;43;A shower in the a.m.;62;43;S;9;65%;85%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Some sun;8;-21;Partly sunny, cold;9;-17;NNW;4;87%;33%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;51;42;A shower;46;40;SW;3;74%;66%;1

Vienna, Austria;A snow shower;41;25;More clouds than sun;38;22;NE;4;57%;42%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;76;56;Mostly sunny, nice;76;51;ESE;8;37%;4%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds;30;15;Cloudy, snow showers;21;12;SW;6;60%;83%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;34;22;Cloudy and chilly;27;20;W;7;60%;59%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;70;64;Partly sunny, windy;72;63;NW;26;64%;10%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;91;66;Mostly sunny;91;64;WSW;4;52%;2%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and mild;46;30;Mostly sunny, mild;52;31;ESE;2;47%;33%;3

