Kuemper gets 10th career shutout, Kings beat Coyotes 6-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 27 saves for his 10th career shutout, Jake Muzzin and Trevor Lewis scored on special teams, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-0 on Saturday night.

Dustin Brown, Anze Kopitar, Adrian Kempe and Alex Iafallo each had a goal and an assist for the Kings, who have won two in a row against the Pacific Division following a five-game regulation losing streak.

Scott Wedgewood made 29 saves for the Coyotes, who had their streak of four consecutive wins against the Kings and three straight in Los Angeles end.

Iafallo capped off a productive shift with his fifth career goal to give the Kings a 1-0 lead 7:14 into the first period. It was Iafallo's forechecking that allowed the Kings to retain possession in the offensive zone, and the rookie eventually positioned himself on the edge of the crease where he could capitalize on the rebound off Tyler Toffoli's long shot and scored.

It was only the Kings' third first-period goal in their last 10 games, having been outscored 14-3 in that span.

Lewis scored his 13th to set a new career-high on a short-handed breakaway at 2:37 of the second. Kempe made it 3-0 on a wrist shot at 5:12, and Muzzin added a power-play goal at 18:46 for a 4-0 lead for the Kings.

Kopitar scored at 6:22 of the third, giving him 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in his last 13 games. Brown capped off the rout by scoring his 16th goal with 3:15 remaining.

Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta did not travel with the team, and rookie Adin Hill backed up Wedgewood. Raanta was involved in an auto accident on his way to Thursday's home game against the Dallas Stars. The Coyotes held out Raanta, who was scheduled to start, as a precaution after he was rear-ended on a local freeway.

Hilll was recalled from the Coyotes' AHL affiliate on an emergency basis Friday.

NOTES: Kings D Alec Martinez (lower body) did not play after he was injured in the 5-0 loss at Nashville on Thursday. ... Kings RW Marian Gaborik was a healthy scratch. Gaborik has one point in his last 10 appearances after recording 13 points in his first 18 games following offseason knee surgery.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Visit the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Kings: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.

