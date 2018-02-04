Monahan scores in OT, Flames beat Blackhawks 4-3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sean Monahan scored 59 seconds into overtime as the Calgary Flames snapped a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

On an odd-man rush, TJ Brodie dropped the pass into the slot for Monahan, who buried his team-leading 24th of the season past Jeff Glass on the blocker side.

Matt Stajan, Johnny Gaudreau and Michael Frolik also scored for Calgary, which was 0-2-4 during its skid. Mike Smith stopped 25 shots.

Nick Schmaltz, Vinnie Hinostroza and Anthony Duclair scored for Chicago, which went 2-1-1 on a four-game trip. Glass finished with 35 saves.

Calgary tied it 3-3 at 9:50 of third period when Frolik fired a wrist shot past Glass after a pretty set-up by Mikael Backlund. It was the first goal since Dec. 20 for the veteran Czech, who returned two games ago from a broken jaw that had sidelined him for 12 games.

Chicago broke a 2-2 tie at 14:13 of the second on Duclair's second goal since joining the Blackhawks in a trade with Arizona. Brodie bobbled the puck at the offensive blue line enabling Duclair to race away on a breakaway and beat Smith on the blocker side.

Trailing 2-0, Calgary got back to even on second-period goals from Stajan and Gaudreau.

Stajan got the Flames on the scoreboard at 5:56 as he wassprung on a breakaway by an alert pass from Travis Hamonic and put a shot inside the post on Glass for his second goal in two games and third in the last eight. Stajan had just one assist in the season's first 34 games.

Just over five minutes later, Calgary pulled even when Gaudreau one-timed Micheal Ferland's pass behind Glass for his 16th goal.

The Blackhawks took a 2-0 lead 1:53 into the second period on a power-play goal by Hinostroza. Set up neatly on a pass through the slot by Patrick Kane, it was the second such set-up for the talented Chicago right wing who now has 499 career assists.

It was Kane with the set-up on the first goal of the game, too. At 7:40 of the first period, he found Schmaltz in open ice near the faceoff dot and Schmaltz fired a one-timer that Smith couldn't handle.

NOTES: Calgary rookie Mark Jankowski, pointless in his last eight games, was a healthy scratch. He was replaced in the lineup by rookie Andrew Mangiapane, who sat out the previous five games. ... The Flames also inserted D Matt Bartkowski, who had only played three of the previous 36 games. ... Chicago made two lineup changes with ex-Flames Lance Bouma and Jan Rutta both suiting up after sitting the last five games.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Host Calgary on Tuesday night.

Flames: At Chicago on Tuesday night to open a six-game trip.