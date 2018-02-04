All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 52 36 13 3 75 187 134 Boston 50 31 11 8 70 164 121 Toronto 54 30 19 5 65 172 150 Florida 50 22 22 6 50 143 163 Detroit 51 21 22 8 50 134 151 Montreal 52 21 25 6 48 135 163 Ottawa 50 17 24 9 43 131 172 Buffalo 52 14 29 9 37 117 171 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 51 30 16 5 65 159 148 New Jersey 51 27 16 8 62 154 151 Pittsburgh 54 29 22 3 61 164 162 Columbus 52 27 21 4 58 137 147 Philadelphia 52 24 19 9 57 150 154 N.Y. Islanders 53 26 22 5 57 177 192 Carolina 52 24 20 8 56 142 159 N.Y. Rangers 52 25 22 5 55 155 160 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 53 31 13 9 71 172 140 Nashville 50 31 12 7 69 156 127 St. Louis 54 32 19 3 67 153 134 Dallas 53 30 19 4 64 165 139 Minnesota 52 28 19 5 61 153 150 Colorado 51 28 19 4 60 164 149 Chicago 52 24 20 8 56 153 145 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 51 34 13 4 72 173 137 San Jose 51 27 16 8 62 149 141 Calgary 52 26 18 8 60 147 149 Anaheim 53 25 18 10 60 147 149 Los Angeles 51 27 19 5 59 142 126 Edmonton 50 22 24 4 48 138 161 Vancouver 52 21 25 6 48 137 168 Arizona 51 12 30 9 33 119 176

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 7, Washington 4

Detroit 4, Carolina 1

San Jose 3, Columbus 1

Minnesota 5, Vegas 2

Saturday's Games

Ottawa 4, Philadelphia 3, SO

Montreal 5, Anaheim 2

Florida 3, Detroit 2

New Jersey 3, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 1, Buffalo 0

N.Y. Islanders 4, Columbus 3

Winnipeg 3, Colorado 0

Boston 4, Toronto 1

Nashville 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Dallas 6, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 4, Vancouver 2

Calgary 4, Chicago 3, OT

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vegas at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.