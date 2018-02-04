Bangladesh within 13 runs of Sri Lanka on final day

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh (AP) — Mominul Haque and Liton Das kept Bangladesh steady and helped the home side reach 187-3 at lunch on the final day of the first test against Sri Lanka, cutting the match deficit to 13 runs.

At lunch Sunday, Mominul was batting on 70 and Liton Das was not out 47, raising the prospect of saving the game.

With his second 50-plus knock in the match, Mominul had 245 runs, which made him the highest run scorer for a Bangladeshi batsman in a test, eclipsing Tamim Iqbal's 231 (206 and 25) against Pakistan in Khulna, 2012.

Resuming the day on 81-3 and with the prospect of a potential defeat, Mominul and Das combined for a 106-run partnership for the fourth wicket to keep Sri Lanka frustrated throughout the session.

Sri Lanka declared its first innings on 713-9, taking a 200-run first-innings lead over Bangladesh.