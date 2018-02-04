  1. Home
  2. World

Trump cites memo as evidence he's in the clear

By ERIC TUCKER, MARY CLARE JALONICK and CHAD DAY , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/04 13:15

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with North Korean defectors where he talked with reporters about allowing the release of a secret memo

The FBU building in Washington, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.A new congressional memo alleging FBI surveillance abuse is being used to undermine the legitimac

A intelligence memo is photographed in Washington, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. After President Donald Trump declassified the memo, the Republican-led House

In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Carter Page speaks with reporters following a day of questions from the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill

Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, during the opening of the summit on Efforts to Combat Human Traffic

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is claiming complete vindication from a congressional memo that alleges the FBI abused its surveillance powers during the investigation into his campaign's possible Russia ties.

But the memo also includes revelations that might complicate efforts by Trump and his allies to undermine special counsel Robert Mueller's inquiry.

The memo released Friday contends that the FBI, when it applied for a surveillance warrant on a onetime Trump campaign associate, relied excessively on an ex-British spy whose opposition research was funded by Democrats.

At the same time, the memo confirms that the investigation into potential Trump links to Russia actually began several months earlier, and was "triggered" by information involving a different campaign aide.