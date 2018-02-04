Hachimura leads No. 14 Gonzaga over BYU 68-60

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Rui Hachimura scored 15 points, Josh Perkins added 14 and No. 14 Gonzaga edged BYU 68-60 on Saturday night for its fifth win in a row.

Johnathan Williams had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Gonzaga (21-4, 11-1 West Coast), which had lost to BYU at home each of the previous three seasons.

TJ Haws had 22 points for BYU (18-7, 7-5), which was coming off a head-scratching road loss at Loyola Marymount.

Although Gonzaga has lost only 15 times in the McCarthey Athletic Center since it opened in 2004, three of those were to BYU in the past three years. Last year's loss in the final game of the regular season was top-ranked Gonzaga's first defeat.

Haws' 3-pointer brought BYU within 57-55, and his next basket tied the score at 59 with 2:39 left.

Zach Norvell Jr. sank a 3-pointer and Williams hit a layup for a 64-60 Gonzaga lead with 1:36 left.

BYU turned the ball over on its next two possessions and the Zags extended their lead at the free throw line.

Gonzaga used an 8-0 run midway through the first half to build a 24-17 lead. Gonzaga extended the lead to 36-26 at halftime, after limiting BYU to 41 percent shooting.

The Bulldogs went cold in the second half, and Haws hit a 3-pointer to bring the Cougars within 39-35.

Two free throws by Elijah Bryant tied the score at 43 with 13 minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

BYU: Forward Yoeli Childs has scored in double figures in all but one game this season. The Cougars had lost two of their previous three games. They are seeking a 13th straight season with at least 20 wins.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs have won at least 20 games for the 21st consecutive season. They have six players averaging in double figures and their 87.4 points per game are fifth in the nation.

UP NEXT

BYU hosts Santa Clara next Thursday.

Gonzaga plays at Pacific next Thursday and has a rematch against No. 13 Saint Mary's next Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25