China's selected leaders: Li Keqiang to remain as State Council Premier

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – It has been reported that the Chinese Communist Party has finalized its candidate list for some of the top government positions for the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) and Xi Jinping’s second term as President.



Hong Kong media outlet Sing Tao Daily (星島日報) reported on Feb. 5 that candidates are expected to be confirmed for their positions at the annual plenary session of the NPC, including Li Keqiang (李克強), who will remain in his position as Premier of the State Council.

At the upcoming plenary session, all top posts are up for election among members of the National People’s Congress. There will also be a vote on proposed amendments to China’s Constitution involving supervisory bodies over some organs of state.

Although, the NPC is meeting to ostensibly vote on the top government posts, in reality, almost all candidates have been selected beforehand, and near-unanimous votes are anticipated for each appointment.

Only in rare cases will two opposing nominees actually be put to an open vote on the NPC floor.

According to CNA, Li Zhanshu (栗戰書), the former Director of the General Office of the CCP, will move up the ranks to the position of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the NPC.



Another high-profile CCP member expected to be appointed to an important post is Wang Qishan (王岐山), who stepped down from power as the head of China’s anti-corruption task force at the 19th National Congress in October, 2017.



However, as close ally of Xi Jinping, it is widely anticipated that he will return to power with the NPC's endorsement as Xi’s Vice-President of China, replacing the current incumbent Li Yuanchao.

The plenary session of the 13th National People’s Congress will begin on March 5, 2018.