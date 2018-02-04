China criticizes US for nuclear adversary claims

BEIJING (AP) — China has criticized a U.S. government report that portrays Beijing as a potential nuclear adversary and called on Washington to honor its commitments to reduce its own arsenal.

The Defense Ministry on Sunday said China's military activities are defensive and its nuclear forces are the "minimum level" required for its security. A ministry statement expressed hope the United States will "abandon a Cold War mentality" and "shoulder its special and prior responsibility for its own nuclear disarmament."

A sweeping U.S. nuclear policy review issued Friday says Washington wants to prevent Beijing from mistakenly concluding that any use of nuclear weapons, however limited, is acceptable.