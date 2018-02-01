Dutch cow on the lamb, saved by political party

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Six weeks ago, the Dutch cow, Hermein, escaped as she was being loaded to slaughter and after a longer-than-expected search, authorities finally tracked her down.

The clever cow survived alone in the Dutch forests for around six weeks before being caught, according to Party for the Animals. Initially Hermein escaped alongside another cow although her partner was quickly apprehended.

In that time, the Dutch Party for Animals got wind of her jailbreak and quickly put together a crowdfunding campaign to relocate Hermein to a cow shelter to enjoy the rest of her life in peace and comfort.

The crowdfunding campaign not only gained a lot of national attention, including that of the royal family, but also gained NT$1,750,000 (US$60,000), according to Liberty Times.

The shelter, “De Leemweg,” is run entirely on donations and cares for neglected and escaped cows.

Party for the Animals MP Esther Ouwehand said, “Hermien is fighting for her life and we are going to help her. She reminds us all of an important lesson: no animal wants to be sent to slaughter.”