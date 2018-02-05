  1. Home
Babos wins Taiwan Open with a straight-set victory over Kozlova

No.4 seed Timea Babos captured her third WTA singles championship at the Taiwan Open on Sunday, with a straight-set victory over Ukraine’s Kateryna Kozlova, 7-5, 6-1

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/02/05 15:31

Timea Babos (file photo from Timea Babos' Facebook page)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--No.4 seed Timea Babos captured her third WTA singles championship at the Taiwan Open on Sunday, with a straight-set victory over Ukraine’s Kateryna Kozlova, 7-5, 6-1.

Babos has got off to a good start in 2018 after winning the women's doubles with Kristina Mladenovic, and finishing as runner-up in the mixed doubles with Rohan Bopanna at the Australian Open.

The good form of the Hungarian continued into the singles in Taipei as she advanced to the final and sealed the victory in one hour and 25 minutes.

"So far this season, in all my matches I’ve played, I’ve played good, I fought hard, and this is what happened all week here," Babos told the press after her match, according to a report on the WTA official website. "I had some difficult moments -- every single match brought some difficult moments. But I was able to stay there and to manage them, and this was the key for this week."

Babos came from behind to win the first tight set before unleashing power to clinch the victory, blasting 38 winners, including 12 aces.

"I really enjoy playing here," the 24-year-old Babos told the press, the WTA report said. "I love indoor hard, it’s my favorite surface, and I always have great support. I have a bit of a fan club in [Taipei City], so I really enjoy playing here. Today it was amazing, they were supporting me all the way to the last point."
Timea Babos
Taiwan Open
Kateryna Kozlova
WTA

