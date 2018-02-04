|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|51
|35
|13
|3
|73
|183
|132
|17-5-1
|18-8-2
|9-3-1
|Boston
|49
|30
|11
|8
|68
|160
|120
|17-6-4
|13-5-4
|10-1-2
|Washington
|51
|30
|16
|5
|65
|159
|148
|19-7-1
|11-9-4
|9-5-3
|Toronto
|53
|30
|18
|5
|65
|171
|146
|14-8-2
|16-10-3
|6-4-1
|New Jersey
|51
|27
|16
|8
|62
|154
|151
|15-8-3
|12-8-5
|7-6-1
|Pittsburgh
|54
|29
|22
|3
|61
|164
|162
|19-7-1
|10-15-2
|11-5-0
|Columbus
|51
|27
|20
|4
|58
|134
|143
|16-9-1
|11-11-3
|8-5-2
|Philadelphia
|52
|24
|19
|9
|57
|150
|154
|13-9-5
|11-10-4
|5-4-4
|Carolina
|52
|24
|20
|8
|56
|142
|159
|12-8-4
|12-12-4
|6-5-3
|N.Y. Rangers
|51
|25
|21
|5
|55
|153
|155
|17-9-3
|8-12-2
|7-6-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|52
|25
|22
|5
|55
|173
|189
|13-8-3
|12-14-2
|7-7-1
|Detroit
|50
|21
|21
|8
|50
|132
|148
|11-10-7
|10-11-1
|6-9-2
|Florida
|49
|21
|22
|6
|48
|140
|161
|11-8-3
|10-14-3
|7-4-1
|Montreal
|52
|21
|25
|6
|48
|135
|163
|13-10-5
|8-15-1
|9-6-2
|Ottawa
|50
|17
|24
|9
|43
|131
|172
|10-11-5
|7-13-4
|5-8-3
|Buffalo
|52
|14
|29
|9
|37
|117
|171
|6-15-3
|8-14-6
|3-6-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|51
|34
|13
|4
|72
|173
|137
|19-3-2
|15-10-2
|12-1-1
|Winnipeg
|53
|31
|13
|9
|71
|172
|140
|19-3-2
|12-10-7
|8-5-2
|Nashville
|49
|30
|12
|7
|67
|151
|125
|17-5-3
|13-7-4
|10-4-2
|St. Louis
|54
|32
|19
|3
|67
|153
|134
|18-10-0
|14-9-3
|7-4-1
|San Jose
|51
|27
|16
|8
|62
|149
|141
|14-7-3
|13-9-5
|12-2-3
|Dallas
|52
|29
|19
|4
|62
|159
|138
|17-8-1
|12-11-3
|7-10-0
|Minnesota
|51
|28
|18
|5
|61
|152
|144
|18-4-4
|10-14-1
|8-8-0
|Colorado
|51
|28
|19
|4
|60
|164
|149
|18-7-1
|10-12-3
|7-7-1
|Anaheim
|53
|25
|18
|10
|60
|147
|149
|14-9-3
|11-9-7
|8-5-5
|Los Angeles
|51
|27
|19
|5
|59
|142
|126
|12-9-3
|15-10-2
|6-9-3
|Calgary
|51
|25
|18
|8
|58
|143
|146
|12-13-3
|13-5-5
|8-6-3
|Chicago
|51
|24
|20
|7
|55
|150
|141
|12-10-3
|12-10-4
|6-7-2
|Edmonton
|50
|22
|24
|4
|48
|138
|161
|11-13-2
|11-11-2
|10-2-0
|Vancouver
|51
|21
|24
|6
|48
|135
|164
|10-13-3
|11-11-3
|5-9-1
|Arizona
|51
|12
|30
|9
|33
|119
|176
|6-16-3
|6-14-6
|1-7-5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Pittsburgh 7, Washington 4
Detroit 4, Carolina 1
San Jose 3, Columbus 1
Minnesota 5, Vegas 2
|Saturday's Games
Ottawa 4, Philadelphia 3, SO
Montreal 5, Anaheim 2
New Jersey 3, Pittsburgh 1
St. Louis 1, Buffalo 0
Winnipeg 3, Colorado 0
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Vegas at Washington, 12:30 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 1 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.