Pistons win again with Griffin, 111-107 over Heat

DETROIT (AP) — Andre Drummond had 23 points and 20 rebounds, and Blake Griffin made a key 3-pointer in the final minute to lift the Detroit Pistons to a 111-107 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday night.

Ish Smith added 25 points for the Pistons, including a late 3-pointer of his own. Detroit has won three in a row, the last two with Griffin in the lineup after acquiring him in a trade.

Griffin's 3-pointer with 44 seconds to play put the Pistons ahead 108-101, but Goran Dragic responded with a four-point play, making a 3-pointer while being fouled with 32 seconds left. Detroit ran the clock down on the next possession, and Smith sank his only 3-point attempt of the game, from the right corner with 14 seconds to play.

Dragic scored 33 points for the Heat, who have lost three in a row. Miami was without center Hassan Whiteside, who was out with an illness.

Smith, who has struggled at times while trying to replace injured point guard Reggie Jackson, went 11 of 14 from the field and finished three points shy of his career high. His previous season high was 19 points.

Griffin had 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

TIP-INS

Heat: Kelly Olynyk and Josh Richardson scored 19 points for the Heat, and James Johnson added 18.

Pistons: Langston Galloway scored 13 points, surpassing 2,000 for his career. ... Detroit was without G Luke Kennard (foot) and G Dwight Buycks (illness).

BIG NIGHT

Drummond had at least 20 points and 20 rebounds for the sixth time this season. He has 19 20-20 games since 2012-13.

He also had four steals, four blocks and six turnovers.

UP NEXT

Heat: Host the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Pistons: Host the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

