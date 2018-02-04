All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 51 35 13 3 73 183 132 Boston 50 31 11 8 70 164 121 Washington 51 30 16 5 65 159 148 Toronto 54 30 19 5 65 172 150 New Jersey 51 27 16 8 62 154 151 Pittsburgh 54 29 22 3 61 164 162 Columbus 52 27 21 4 58 137 147 Philadelphia 52 24 19 9 57 150 154 N.Y. Islanders 53 26 22 5 57 177 192 Carolina 52 24 20 8 56 142 159 N.Y. Rangers 51 25 21 5 55 153 155 Detroit 50 21 21 8 50 132 148 Florida 49 21 22 6 48 140 161 Montreal 52 21 25 6 48 135 163 Ottawa 50 17 24 9 43 131 172 Buffalo 52 14 29 9 37 117 171 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 51 34 13 4 72 173 137 Winnipeg 53 31 13 9 71 172 140 Nashville 49 30 12 7 67 151 125 St. Louis 54 32 19 3 67 153 134 San Jose 51 27 16 8 62 149 141 Dallas 52 29 19 4 62 159 138 Minnesota 51 28 18 5 61 152 144 Colorado 51 28 19 4 60 164 149 Anaheim 53 25 18 10 60 147 149 Los Angeles 51 27 19 5 59 142 126 Calgary 51 25 18 8 58 143 146 Chicago 51 24 20 7 55 150 141 Edmonton 50 22 24 4 48 138 161 Vancouver 51 21 24 6 48 135 164 Arizona 51 12 30 9 33 119 176

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 7, Washington 4

Detroit 4, Carolina 1

San Jose 3, Columbus 1

Minnesota 5, Vegas 2

Saturday's Games

Ottawa 4, Philadelphia 3, SO

Montreal 5, Anaheim 2

Florida 3, Detroit 2

New Jersey 3, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 1, Buffalo 0

N.Y. Islanders 4, Columbus 3

Winnipeg 3, Colorado 0

Boston 4, Toronto 1

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vegas at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.