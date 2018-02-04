|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|51
|35
|13
|3
|73
|183
|132
|Boston
|50
|31
|11
|8
|70
|164
|121
|Toronto
|54
|30
|19
|5
|65
|172
|150
|Florida
|50
|22
|22
|6
|50
|143
|163
|Detroit
|51
|21
|22
|8
|50
|134
|151
|Montreal
|52
|21
|25
|6
|48
|135
|163
|Ottawa
|50
|17
|24
|9
|43
|131
|172
|Buffalo
|52
|14
|29
|9
|37
|117
|171
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|51
|30
|16
|5
|65
|159
|148
|New Jersey
|51
|27
|16
|8
|62
|154
|151
|Pittsburgh
|54
|29
|22
|3
|61
|164
|162
|Columbus
|52
|27
|21
|4
|58
|137
|147
|Philadelphia
|52
|24
|19
|9
|57
|150
|154
|N.Y. Islanders
|53
|26
|22
|5
|57
|177
|192
|Carolina
|52
|24
|20
|8
|56
|142
|159
|N.Y. Rangers
|51
|25
|21
|5
|55
|153
|155
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Winnipeg
|53
|31
|13
|9
|71
|172
|140
|Nashville
|49
|30
|12
|7
|67
|151
|125
|St. Louis
|54
|32
|19
|3
|67
|153
|134
|Dallas
|53
|30
|19
|4
|64
|165
|139
|Minnesota
|52
|28
|19
|5
|61
|153
|150
|Colorado
|51
|28
|19
|4
|60
|164
|149
|Chicago
|51
|24
|20
|7
|55
|150
|141
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|51
|34
|13
|4
|72
|173
|137
|San Jose
|51
|27
|16
|8
|62
|149
|141
|Anaheim
|53
|25
|18
|10
|60
|147
|149
|Los Angeles
|51
|27
|19
|5
|59
|142
|126
|Calgary
|51
|25
|18
|8
|58
|143
|146
|Edmonton
|50
|22
|24
|4
|48
|138
|161
|Vancouver
|51
|21
|24
|6
|48
|135
|164
|Arizona
|51
|12
|30
|9
|33
|119
|176
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Pittsburgh 7, Washington 4
Detroit 4, Carolina 1
San Jose 3, Columbus 1
Minnesota 5, Vegas 2
|Saturday's Games
Ottawa 4, Philadelphia 3, SO
Montreal 5, Anaheim 2
Florida 3, Detroit 2
New Jersey 3, Pittsburgh 1
St. Louis 1, Buffalo 0
N.Y. Islanders 4, Columbus 3
Winnipeg 3, Colorado 0
Boston 4, Toronto 1
Dallas 6, Minnesota 1
N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Vegas at Washington, 12:30 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 1 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.