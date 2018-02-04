  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/04 10:29
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 38 15 .717
Toronto 35 16 .686 2
Philadelphia 25 25 .500 11½
New York 23 30 .434 15
Brooklyn 19 34 .358 19
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 30 22 .577
Miami 29 24 .547
Charlotte 22 29 .431
Orlando 15 36 .294 14½
Atlanta 15 37 .288 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 30 20 .600
Indiana 30 24 .556 2
Milwaukee 28 23 .549
Detroit 25 26 .490
Chicago 18 34 .346 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 37 13 .740
San Antonio 34 20 .630 5
New Orleans 28 23 .549
Memphis 18 33 .353 19½
Dallas 16 36 .308 22
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 33 22 .600
Oklahoma City 30 23 .566 2
Portland 29 23 .558
Denver 27 25 .519
Utah 23 28 .451 8
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 41 11 .788
L.A. Clippers 26 25 .510 14½
L.A. Lakers 20 31 .392 20½
Phoenix 18 35 .340 23½
Sacramento 16 35 .314 24½

Friday's Games

Charlotte 133, Indiana 126

Boston 119, Atlanta 110

L.A. Lakers 102, Brooklyn 99

Toronto 130, Portland 105

Milwaukee 92, New York 90

Philadelphia 103, Miami 97

New Orleans 114, Oklahoma City 100

Utah 129, Phoenix 97

Golden State 119, Sacramento 104

Saturday's Games

L.A. Clippers 113, Chicago 103

Detroit 111, Miami 107

Indiana 100, Philadelphia 92

Washington 115, Orlando 98

Houston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at New York, 12 p.m.

Memphis at Toronto, 12 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 12 p.m.

Portland at Boston, 12 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Phoenix, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Denver, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.