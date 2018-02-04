|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|38
|15
|.717
|—
|Toronto
|35
|16
|.686
|2
|Philadelphia
|25
|24
|.510
|11
|New York
|23
|30
|.434
|15
|Brooklyn
|19
|34
|.358
|19
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|30
|22
|.577
|—
|Miami
|29
|24
|.547
|1½
|Charlotte
|22
|29
|.431
|7½
|Orlando
|15
|36
|.294
|14½
|Atlanta
|15
|37
|.288
|15
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|30
|20
|.600
|—
|Milwaukee
|28
|23
|.549
|2½
|Indiana
|29
|24
|.547
|2½
|Detroit
|25
|26
|.490
|5½
|Chicago
|18
|34
|.346
|13
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|37
|13
|.740
|—
|San Antonio
|34
|20
|.630
|5
|New Orleans
|28
|23
|.549
|9½
|Memphis
|18
|33
|.353
|19½
|Dallas
|16
|36
|.308
|22
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|33
|22
|.600
|—
|Oklahoma City
|30
|23
|.566
|2
|Portland
|29
|23
|.558
|2½
|Denver
|27
|25
|.519
|4½
|Utah
|23
|28
|.451
|8
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|41
|11
|.788
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|26
|25
|.510
|14½
|L.A. Lakers
|20
|31
|.392
|20½
|Phoenix
|18
|35
|.340
|23½
|Sacramento
|16
|35
|.314
|24½
___
|Friday's Games
Charlotte 133, Indiana 126
Boston 119, Atlanta 110
L.A. Lakers 102, Brooklyn 99
Toronto 130, Portland 105
Milwaukee 92, New York 90
Philadelphia 103, Miami 97
New Orleans 114, Oklahoma City 100
Utah 129, Phoenix 97
Golden State 119, Sacramento 104
|Saturday's Games
L.A. Clippers 113, Chicago 103
Detroit 111, Miami 107
Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Washington 115, Orlando 98
Houston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Atlanta at New York, 12 p.m.
Memphis at Toronto, 12 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 12 p.m.
Portland at Boston, 12 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at Phoenix, 3 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Denver, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.