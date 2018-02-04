BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Boca Juniors
|13
|11
|0
|2
|27
|5
|33
|San Lorenzo
|13
|8
|3
|2
|18
|8
|27
|Santa Fe
|14
|7
|4
|3
|18
|11
|25
|Independiente
|14
|7
|4
|3
|15
|10
|25
|Talleres
|13
|7
|3
|3
|18
|7
|24
|Huracan
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|8
|24
|Belgrano
|14
|6
|6
|2
|11
|9
|24
|Argentinos Jrs
|14
|7
|2
|5
|21
|16
|23
|Godoy Cruz
|13
|6
|3
|4
|15
|14
|21
|Atletico Tucuman
|14
|5
|5
|4
|15
|12
|20
|Colon
|14
|5
|5
|4
|15
|14
|20
|Estudiantes
|13
|6
|2
|5
|12
|11
|20
|San Martin
|13
|6
|2
|5
|15
|15
|20
|Banfield
|14
|5
|4
|5
|17
|15
|19
|Defensa y Justicia
|14
|5
|3
|6
|21
|21
|18
|Patronato Parana
|14
|4
|5
|5
|13
|16
|17
|Velez Sarsfield
|13
|5
|2
|6
|10
|13
|17
|Rosario Central
|14
|4
|5
|5
|11
|17
|17
|Racing Club
|13
|4
|4
|5
|16
|16
|16
|Gimnasia
|13
|5
|1
|7
|18
|23
|16
|River Plate
|13
|4
|3
|6
|16
|19
|15
|Lanus
|13
|4
|3
|6
|10
|21
|15
|Newell's
|13
|4
|4
|5
|12
|11
|13
|Temperley
|13
|3
|3
|7
|9
|23
|12
|Chacarita Jrs
|13
|2
|3
|8
|9
|14
|9
|Olimpo
|13
|2
|3
|8
|8
|19
|9
|Tigre
|13
|1
|5
|7
|10
|19
|8
|Arsenal
|13
|1
|2
|10
|7
|17
|5
|Tuesday, Jan. 30
Independiente 1, Estudiantes 2
|Friday, Feb. 2
Patronato Parana 0, Godoy Cruz 0
Argentinos Jrs 2, Defensa y Justicia 1
|Saturday, Feb. 3
Belgrano 0, Lanus 0
Rosario Central 1, Santa Fe 0
Banfield 0, Atletico Tucuman 0
Colon 0, Independiente 1
|Sunday, Feb. 4
River Plate vs. Olimpo 0030 GMT
Estudiantes vs. Newell's 2000 GMT
Arsenal vs. Gimnasia 2000 GMT
San Lorenzo vs. Boca Juniors 2215 GMT
|Monday, Feb. 5
Racing Club vs. Huracan 0030 GMT
Chacarita Jrs vs. Velez Sarsfield 2200 GMT
Temperley vs. Talleres 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, Feb. 6
San Martin vs. Tigre 0015 GMT
|Thursday, Feb. 8
Godoy Cruz vs. Lanus 0030 GMT