Inter's winless streak extended by 1-1 draw with Crotone

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan's winless streak in Serie A will stretch beyond two months after drawing with visiting Crotone 1-1 on Saturday.

Following Eder's early opener for Inter, Andrea Barberis equalized for Crotone on the hour mark.

Inter hasn't won in the league since Dec. 3, when it moved to the top of the table.

With six draws and two losses since then, Inter has dropped to fourth, one point behind Lazio, which hosts Genoa on Monday.

It was the first time this season Inter played without captain Mauro Icardi, who picked up a slight injury in midweek training, and his absence in attack was noticed.

Fans attempted to stir Inter into form with a big banner that read, "Wake up, let's get back to winning," and the Nerazzurri did control for long periods.

Eder rose to score from a header that bounced off the head of his marker in the 23rd.

But then Barberis received the ball amid a crowd inside the area after it bounced off the leg of Inter playmaker Borja Valero, and he scored from near the penalty spot.

Crotone, coached by former Inter goalkeeper Walter Zenga, remained one spot above the relegation zone.

EUROPA LEAGUE CONTENDERS

Sixth-placed Sampdoria and ninth-placed Torino traded first-half goals in a 1-1 draw that kept the clubs in the hunt for a Europa League spot.

Lucas Torreira put Sampdoria ahead with a free kick 11 minutes in then Afriyie Acquah equalized with a shot from beyond the area midway through the half that was deflected in by Samp defender Gian Marco Ferrari.

Torino ended with 10 men after Acquah received a second yellow card for a questionable foul, sparking vehement protests from Torino coach Walter Mazzarri, who was then also sent off.

The fifth-, sixth- and seventh-placed squads qualify for the Europa League.

