SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — After a rare English Premier League swap deal, Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan make an immediate impact at their new homes. Sanchez scores in debut for Manchester United to beat Huddersfield 2-0. Mkhitaryan provides three assists in his first start for Arsenal, a 5-1 winner over Everton. By Rob Harris. SENT: 900 words, photos. With 7 separates.

— SOC--MAN UNITED-MOURINHO — Man U manager says atmosphere quiet at Old Trafford. SENT: 100 words, photos.

RGU--FRANCE-IRELAND

SAINT-DENIS, France — When Jonathan Sexton's long-distance dropped goal just creeps over the crossbar in the last act of the game, Ireland coach Joe Schmidt celebrates like he's among the delirious fans behind the posts. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 600 words, photos.

RGU--WALES-SCOTLAND

CARDIFF, Wales — A depleted Wales brings an overhyped Scotland back to earth in the Six Nations by doing what it usually does to the Scots in Cardiff — beating them. SENT: 650 words, photos.

— RGU--WALES-GATLAND — Gatland predicted comfy win over Scotland. SENT: 370 words, photo.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — The worst version of Real Madrid is back as it slumps at Levante to 2-2, only 11 days from its critical Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 640 words, photos.

— SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP — Bayern beats Mainz 2-0 for 18-point Bundesliga lead. SENT: 530 words, photos.

— SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP — Neymar scores again as French leader PSG wins at Lille 3-0. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 440 words, photos.

— SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP — Inter's winless streak extended by 1-1 draw with Crotone. SENT: 310 words, photos.

TEN--DAVIS CUP ROUNDUP

The United States advances to the Davis Cup quarterfinals after beating Serbia for the first time thanks to a four-set doubles win. Switzerland, without Roger Federer, loses in the first round for a fourth straight year, falling to Kazakhstan 3-0 after a nearly 3½-hour doubles. By Foster Niumata. SENT: 510 words, photos.

BKN--ROCKETS-CAVALIERS

CLEVELAND — Two of the NBA's biggest stars collide when Houston's James Harden, who had a 60-point triple-double this week, matches up with LeBron James. By Tom Withers. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts 0130 GMT.

GLF--PHOENIX OPEN

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau share the Phoenix Open lead, with a crowd of more than 200,000 expected for the third round of a tournament long known for partying. By John Nicholson. UPCOMING: 650 words.

FBN--SUPER BOWL-COMEBACKS

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota — Tom Brady heads into the Super Bowl having led another improbable fourth-quarter playoff comeback. The almost impossible now seems somewhat realistic. Six teams have overcome such a deficit in the past five postseasons after no one did so for 10 straight years. By Josh Dubow. SENT: 690 words, photos.

— RGU--RWC 2019-URUGUAY QUALIFIES — Uruguay qualifies for 2019 Rugby World Cup. SENT: 210 words.

— SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S DOWNHILL — Vonn beats rival Goggia for bittersweet 80th World Cup win. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 670 words, photos.

